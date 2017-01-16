© Reuters

Outgoing CIA Director John Brennan has called on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to watch what he says and posts on social media, saying spontaneity is not in the interests of national security.Brennan said "talking and tweeting" is not an option for Trump, who will be inaugurated as the 45th U.S. president on January 20."Spontaneity is not something that protects national security interests and so, therefore, when he speaks or when he reacts, just make sure he understands that the implications and impact on the United States could be profound," Brennan said in a January 15 interview with Fox News.Brennan also warned Trump about Russia's intentions."I don't think he has a full appreciation of Russian capabilities, Russia's intentions and actions," Brennan said.A declassified intelligence report released last week said Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a hidden campaign to influence the election to favor Trump over his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.Moscow has denied the allegations.Trump and his supporters have staunchly resisted the findings and Trump has leveled a series of broadsides at U.S. intelligence agencies.Trump has called for better relations with Russia and suggested he'd consider easing sanctions imposed by President Barack Obama as a response to the alleged election hacking.