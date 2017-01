Several hundred Russians have already signed a petition proposing to name a street in the City of Ryazan after America's incoming 45th president. In the petition Donald Trump is described as a "friend of Russia" and a man who "defends traditional values".Ryazan is situated 125 miles southeast of Moscow on the Oka River and has a population of about 500,000. Its major industries are electronics and oil refining.According to a CNN report , "many in Ryazan say they believe that a Trump administration will foster ties with Russia, building on a good personal relationship between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President-elect Trump."The election of Donald Trump has been viewed in Moscow and beyond with renewed optimism for US-Russia relations. President Putin has stated on numerous occasions that he is ready for dialogue with the new US administration. Likewise, Donald Trump has also made clear that only "fools or stupid people" would stand against US-Russian friendship.The petition is a mere reflection of the genuine respect people in Russia hold for Donald Trump and the idea of a US-Russia rapprochement.