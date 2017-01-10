© PA



© PA



© Sarah Gillespie



© PA



Last year's Turner Prize winner is a perfect metaphor for the fact that the liberal Left has run out of ideas.Long past its sell-by date, the kind of art created by Helen Marten only survives because the taxpayer-funded gallery elite insist on foisting it on us year after year, despite the fact that if this stood in a commercial gallery few people would buy it.If we dare to criticise it, it is because we are simply too dumb to understand the beauty of it. It is much like their esoteric faith in the EU or globalisation.Just because we can't see the value in it we are not educated enough and must work harder to appreciate the finer points. It is our fault that we don't get it. And yet this year has revealed there is a real alternative to the liberal elite's culture of arrogance.Let the spirit of referendum unleash a new kind of art that develops out of our rich tradition of looking at nature and painting what we see.My wife recently bought a mezzotint by animal artist Sarah Gillespie. She is edgy enough to be bought by Damien Hirst but at the heart of her work is a fascination with the detail and texture of nature.Now, why would she never ever be considered as a potential Turner Prize winner? There has got be something wrong with our national institutions that they only ever have one view of what contemporary art should be - and that is conceptual art.Why no portraitists, why no landscape artists? It is the same sclerotic thinking that has dominated our government for the past 20 years until 2016 brought it shuddering to a halt.Conceptual art was one of the great moments of modernism in the early 20th century. Marcel Duchamp shocked the world of culture by signing a bottle-drying rack and calling it art.His found objects were challenging and mischievous and made a good point. Anything placed in a gallery has cultural value added to it - even the signed urinal titled Fountain he followed up with in 1917.But that is almost exactly 100 years ago. After a century the joke is wearing a bit thin. Yet the new £260million wing of the Tate Modern, opened this year, is still filled with such found objects and conceptual art.Why does this vacuous art have such an enduring appeal for our great galleries? The answer lies in the fact that as the decades pass the language of this art becomes more and more obscure so only curators, critics and artists understand it.Past Turner Prize-winner Martin Creed won notoriety for his empty room in which lights simply went on and off. "It has the ability to compress happiness and anxiety within one single gesture," enthused artist Maurizio Cattelan."Lights go on, lights go off - sunshine and rain, and then back to beginning to repeat endlessly." Frequently there is more imagination in the attempt to describe the art than the work itself.Once a student has mastered the latest art jargon she or he is ready to join the priesthood of contemporary art. At the very summit are gallery directors who glide from taxpayer-funded institution to institution like EU commissioners spouting an out-of-touch internationalism that has little to do with the reality of everyday life.You can step in to a gallery in London, Barcelona, Paris or Berlin and you will see the same kind of pretentious art underwhelming visitors. Like EU bureaucrats in denial about Brexit they fail to acknowledge the disconnect between artists and their audience, blaming ignorance or prejudice for a lack of appreciation.One British critic who dared to stand up to this tyrannical wave of soulless conceptual art was Peter Fuller. In the 1980s he called for a new art inspired by nature that conveyed the kind of spirituality he found so inspiring.Tragically his crusade was brought to a premature end by his death in a car accident aged just 43. Had he lived he might have been appointed to head one of our national galleries. But where is this other British art that should be winning prizes and filling our leading galleries? Surprisingly it is not that difficult to find.Like Labour MPs surprised by the robust views of voters in their northern constituencies, all you have to do is step outside the white cube of our modernist institutions and visit commercial galleries. Far less fashionable and rarely considered by snobbish art commentators, they contain artists of exceptional talent.Gillespie uses charcoal and watercolour to depict moths, beetles, birds and landscapes of extraordinary intensity. My friend Bel Mooney recently suffered the loss of a pet and found comfort in one of Gillespie's landscapes."Sometimes a work of art will shout until it deafens you," she wrote. "It seemed extraordinary that it should be there so precisely expressing my mood." That is what great art should do. Gillespie's sister Anna is equally talented, making bronze figures formed out of acorn shells, looking as though they have arisen out of a forest floor.Why these artists will never be considered for a Turner Prize or even be exhibited in a major public gallery beats me. Visitors would be inspired by their works and yet they are just two of many brilliant artists who are ignored by the snooty liberal elite that runs our top galleries.Well, all I can hope is that the popular political uprising of the past year should get them to look at art outside their privileged bubble. Then we could really enjoy a visit to our national galleries.The most inane winner of the Turner Prize was Martin Creed in 2001 with his installation of a bare room featuring lights going on and off.Film director Steve McQueen won with a film showing a tape recorder playing the sound of tap dancing. He was up against Tracey Emin, nominated for her unmade bed, right, strewn with worn underwear, empty bottles and condoms - a classic of overwrought conceptual art.Mark Wallinger courted more controversy in 2007 with his recreation of the anti-war cardboard city protest outside Parliament. In 1997 Gillian Wearing won the prize with a video of actors dressed as police officers standing still.An honourable exception to this litany of pretentious drivel is Grayson Perry, winner in 2003, who creates works of art that truly touch the popular imagination and depict the foibles of humanity.