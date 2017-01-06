"A bit full of themselves, self-centered, and don't seem too concerned about the effects they have on other people."

A simple technique to help narcissists develop more fellow-feeling.Erica Hepper, the author of a new study on the subject, explains that narcissists are:In the study, participants were split into two groups: 'low narcissists' and 'high narcissists'. Those high on narcissism in this study were not considered to have a clinical disorder.Hepper continues:Both groups were then given a passage to read which described a relationship break-up. As expected, the narcissists showed no empathy towards the story's protagonists, no matter how severe the story. This is normal for narcissists, whose interest in others is limited to garnering an audience for their antics, or for exploitation.In another study, though, the narcissists were given a nudge in the right direction.High- and low-narcissists then watched a 10-minute video of a woman — identified as Susan — describing her experience as a victim of domestic violence.Sometimes, beforehand, they were instructed to empathise, with the following instruction:In comparison, those low on narcissism didn't need to be told, so instructing them to take the victim's perspective had no additional effect.The physiological measures also suggested they really were empathising, after being instructed to do so.Hepper thinks this simple technique of reminding narcissists to take another person's point of view can be useful:It's not that narcissists can't feel for others, it's that they need reminding: