Society's Child
Sickening: Chicago man with special needs held hostage, tortured on Facebook Live, forced to say "F*** Trump" - Teens charged with hate crime
RT
Thu, 05 Jan 2017 14:16 UTC
The attackers repeatedly refer to the victim as a Donald Trump supporter in the live video, which has since been taken down, but not before others downloaded and reuploaded the file back onto YouTube.
Be advised, the content in this video is graphic and disturbing.
Chicago Police confirmed four suspects were in custody, and the incident is being investigated. They also believe that the video is "credible." At press conference Wednesday, the department said the victim is mentally challenged and not a Chicago resident. However, the victim purportedly became acquainted with one of the suspects in nearby suburbs, police said.
The attackers in the video use a knife to threaten the victim before cutting his clothing, hair and scalp with it. The victim is also forced to say "F*** Trump," "I love black people," and kiss the floor.
The four suspects cut and repeatedly hit the victim, and can be heard shouting "F*** Donald Trump! F*** white people!," "beat his ass," and "he gonna be a corpse."
Pointing the camera at the victim, one of the suspects tells the viewing audience that they are going to lock him in the trunk of a car and put a brick on the gas pedal.
The victim suffered several other injuries, including a head wound that he received when the suspects cut his hair with a knife. Later, someone ashes their marijuana blunts on his head wound.
Police said that they found the victim walking along the 3400 block of West Lexington. They say the man was "disoriented" and "in distress." The victim was then taken to a local hospital, where he was reported to be in a stable condition.
At the same time, police found the suspects at roughly the same address. They did not know that the incident was linked until later, when they were able to speak with the victim.
"At 5:26 p.m. officers then responded to a battery at a residence on the 3300 block of W. Lexington where they discovered signs of a struggle and damage to the property and were able to link this evidence to the disoriented male," the police statement said. "Officers later became aware of a social media video depicting a battery of an adult male which is believed to be the same individual."
In a press conference video uploaded by the CPD, Commander Kevin Duffin confirmed that the victim has since been released from the hospital.
Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at the press conference that the suspects are going to "feel the full weight of the Chicago Police Department."
"It was sickening. It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that?" Johnson told reporters. "I've been a cop for 28 years, and I've seen things that you shouldn't see in a lifetime, but it still amazes me how you still see things that you just should see."
Comment: Stories like these seem to never end. More and more people are completely losing the plot.
Update: The suspects involved have been charged with hate crimes even though police say the incident was not about race:
The victim's parents reported their son who "has mental health challenges" as missing late Monday night, police in the suburb of Streamwood said. Around the same time they reported him missing, his parents began receiving texts from someone "claiming to be holding him captive." By Tuesday, the video of the white man being tortured was being livestreamed.
Though the attack began with a play fight between the victim and Hill, it quickly escalated. The four suspects repeatedly refer to the victim as a Donald Trump supporter in the live video, which has since been taken down from both Facebook and YouTube. The attackers cut and repeatedly hit the victim, and can be heard shouting "F*** Donald Trump! F*** white people!," "beat his ass," and "he gonna be a corpse." They also forced him to say "F*** Trump," "I love black people," and kiss the floor. The victim was tied up in a corner, and left there for "about four to five hours," Duffin said. The group also "made him drink toilet water."
[...]
Meanwhile, at the apartment, officers "discovered signs of a struggle and damage to the property and [were] able to link this evidence to the disoriented male," the Chicago Police Department said in a Facebook post. It was after finding the victim and the location of his abuse that they found out about the Facebook Live. Police believe the crimes against him took place over the course of six hours on Tuesday, based on statements by the victim and the four suspects.
Although the suspects clearly expressed racial epithets in the video, police initially refused to classify the incident as a hate crime, leading to a backlash on social media. #BLMKidnapping trended on Twitter between the police press conference on Wednesday and the announcement of charges on Thursday.
