"We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality - judiciously, as you will - we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors...and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do."

One of my favourite quotes of the 21century is this gem from George W Bush's Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff, Karl Rove:When I say a favourite, I am by no means endorsing it. Quite the opposite. I like it because it so wonderfully encapsulates the arrogance of the Globalists, and what they have been up to for the last couple of decades or so. They have indeed been "creating" their own reality, and they have done so in ways that ordinary people hardly have a chance of working out what they're up to. By the time we start to catch on, they've already moved on with their crazed dialectic, and are busy creating their next new reality.Of course these realities are just lies. Could be the idea that a certain tinpot dictator was in reality so powerful and possessed such an arsenal of non-existent weapons that our very survival was at stake. Could be the idea that another tinpot dictator was about to slaughter masses of innocents and so we must do something about him. Could be the idea that you don't need a "wife" in a marriage. Could be the idea that men can morph into women. Could be the idea that the Wahhabis that have infiltrated and terrorized Syria for the last five years are "moderate.". They might not all agree on all the things I have mentioned above, and they might not catch up at the same time, but you go on piling lie upon lie, deception upon deception, year after year, andAnd when that happens,. Some will come from the left, others from the right, if indeed those terms still have any meaning. Some of those attempting to fill the vacuum will be charlatans, ready to pump out anything to get attention.And as the elites and their Global Pravda Network continue to create their own realities, and as both truth-tellers and fake-tellers fill the vacuum they have left,2016 was the year when all this started to come to a head. It was the year whenThe first was of course Brexit. Let's call it the First Blast of the Trumpet Against the Monstrous Regiment of Globalist Elites. They just didn't see it coming. Didn't plan for it because it couldn't happen. Could it?The Second Blast of the Trumpet Against the Monstrous Regiment was of course the defeat of the most corrupt presidential candidate in US history. If Brexit was a storm, this was a hurricane.A triple blow to the Global Elites. Of course they recognized their chastening, being 'humble' sorts, and gracefully slunk off into obscurity to raise their families and tend their gardens. Oh no, that wasn't them, was it?Those claims of Brexit being purely about bigotry, hatred and stupidity are now beginning to look rather quaint. We've moved on since then and new realities are being created almost on a daily basis. Only the other day, Ben Bradshaw, who is apparently an MP,Nobody laughed at him. Get that, bigoted, hateful Leave voter? You didn't vote the way you did because you dislike the successor state to the USSR - the EU -Of course returning from the bizarro universe inhabited by the likes of Mr Bradshaw and his chums,Frau Merkel did. And so too did that chap who came across the Atlantic to scold us for thinking about voting against the elites, and then threatened to make us go to the back of the queue like naughty schoolchildren.And with the election of Donald Trump in America, after catching their breath and taking time-out with the crayons and playdoh, they went into overdrive and have now managed to lose their collective marbles.Except those of us who like a little bit of proof with our pudding are still waiting for what used to be called "evidence." It's a quaint old concept, I grant you, but some of us still like the idea. Hot air and insinuations are really no substitute, and presumably the FBI and the Department of National Intelligence would agree, since both have refused to back the CIA's claims. Could it be because, as these ex-CIA analysts and the former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, Craig Murray , convincingly insist,But no matter, the die is cast, the new reality has been created, and, and they've somehow forgotten that the substance of the DNC hack was to show that the DNC was subverting the US election process.And so as we approach the end of this most tumultuous of years,. Tread carefully folks.The funniest example of the "exposure of Fake News" turned out to be 2016's prime instance of "Fake News." In November, the Washington Post ran an article where they referenced a group of "anonymous experts" called PropOrNot , who had gathered a list of 200 websites that were "disseminating Russian propaganda." Reading through their list is a somewhat hilarious exercise, especially as it includes (irony alert) ex-KGB agents such as former congressman, Ron Paul; the Catholic libertarian Lew Rockwell; former US Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy under Ronald Regan, Paul Craig Roberts; David Stockman, Director of the Office of Management and Budget again under Ronald Regan; and one of the few remaining proper journalists in the US, Robert Parry.I read these chaps regularly. I like a lot of what they write, even though I might disagree with some of what they say. They are dissidents. They question things that the Globalists don't want questioned, and they give a perspective on things than the Globalist Pravda Network tries to hide. I'm very thankful for their websites. Yet according to the Global Pravda Network, we shouldn't be reading them. They're dangerous. They're fake. Blah, blah, blah.And so as we come to the close of 2016, in one sense I am quite fearful.Right now they're trying to engineer some form of coup against Donald Trump, and they're hitting back with every trick in their Alinsky-inspired book of creating new realities.