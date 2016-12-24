Puppet Masters
UNSC passes resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building on occupied Palestinian land
RT
Fri, 23 Dec 2016 20:23 UTC
The resolution was introduced to the UNSC by New Zealand, Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal on Friday, a day after Egypt withdrew reportedly under pressure from Israel and US President-elect Donald Trump.
Earlier, Trump and Israeli authorities also called on the US to veto the resolution. The document was eventually adopted with 14 of 15 UNSC members voting in favor. The US was the only nation to abstain from voting.
It is the first resolution passed by the UNSC on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in almost eight years.
The Israeli envoy to the UN Danny Danon criticized the US' decision to abstain. However, he expressed his confidence that the new US president would "no doubt" usher in a new era in UN-Israeli ties, as well as the new UN Secretary General.
The US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power responded to the Israeli envoy's criticism by stressing that one "cannot champion settlements and the two state solution" at the same time. She went on to say that the US did not veto the resolution as it "reflects the facts on the ground and is consistent with US policy."
Power also stressed that continued settlement building "undermines" Israel's own security.
At the same time, Palestinians hailed the adoption of the resolution by the UNSC as a "day of victory."
"This is a day of victory for international law, a victory for civilized language and negotiation and a total rejection of extremist forces in Israel," Chief Palestinian Negotiator Saeb Erekat told Reuters.
Danon earlier said that the resolution served as "the condemnation of the sole democracy in the Middle East [Israel]."
The UNSC was initially scheduled to vote on the resolution on Thursday but Egypt pulled its text at the last minute, postponing the vote until after the wrapup of the Arab League ministerial meeting in Cairo. According to Israel's Haaretz newspaper, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exerted heavy pressure on Egyptian President Abdel Sissi urging him to delay the vote.
Meanwhile, US House Speaker Paul Ryan denounced US abstention by calling it "absolutely shameful" and describing it as a "blow to peace." The US Republican senator, John McCain, went further and said that the abstention in the UNSC vote made the US "complicit in this outrageous attack" against Israel, reported Reuters.
The current Obama administration previously expressed its disapproval of Israeli settlement policies, which Tel Aviv has pursued since 1967. However, in 2011, Washington vetoed a draft resolution condemning Israeli settlements.
Israel occupied Palestinian territories in 1967. Now, more than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements built on occupied territories. Meanwhile, Palestinians have been seeking full independence for the occupied territories for decades and demand full recognition as a sovereign state from both the UN and the international community.
Israel has called in ambassadors from New Zealand and Senegal, the two countries that initiated the new UN Security Council resolution on settlements, for consultations, the Office of the Israeli Prime Minister informed in a statement.And, of course, Netanyahu has to put in his two cents:
Israel's Foreign Ministry has been instructed to cancel all Senegal aid programs, the Friday statement says.
Israel will not abide by the UN Security Council's demands for Tel Aviv to halt its settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian lands, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.
"Israel rejects this shameful anti-Israel resolution at the UN and will not abide by its terms," the statement from the PM's office said, according to Reuters.
The Obama administration "failed to protect Israel against this gang-up at the UN," and what is even worse, "colluded with it behind the scenes," the statement added.
In order to "negate the harmful effects of this absurd resolution," Israel is looking forward to working with President-elect Trump and with "all our friends in Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike."
Earlier, the Israeli ambassador to the council, Danny Danon slammed the vote as a "victory for terror, a victory for hatred and violence."
"Who gave you the right to issue such a decree, denying our eternal rights in Jerusalem?" he added.
Reader Comments
All this at the tail end of Obama's presidency...seriously...!!!...it could only be to complicate matters for the new government...
Spiteful pricks...!!!
... "Danon earlier said that the resolution served as "the condemnation of the sole democracy in the Middle East [Israel]." "
What, does Israel not consider Syria to be in the Middle East (which it certainly is), or is it that they don't think Syria has a democratically elected government (which it certainly does), or are they simply lying in hopes people believe it?
Well, excuse me but the title of the post is a joke. The Israelis can blow whatever there's left of Palestine sky high and the rest of the world simply won't budge. The UN has become such a nice theater staging one useless show after the other.
A possible two state solution seems generous to me.
Will it make any difference?
Sadly i think not.