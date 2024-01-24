Society's Child
Revelation that U.K. climate target is based on one windy year's data threatens to unravel net zero credibility
Daily Sceptic
Wed, 24 Jan 2024 21:38 UTC
Sir Chris's report showed that wind could fall away for days at a time during periods of intense cold dominated by high atmospheric pressure. It also found wind speeds varied between years, all of which is in fact known and has been studied widely by other scientists. The Telegraph has reported on remarks made by Sir Chris after the paper was published in which he noted that the CCC has "conceded privately" that reliance on one year's data was a "mistake". It appears that the information given to MPs committing to 2050 Net Zero assumed there would be just seven days when wind turbines would produce less than 10% of their potential electricity output. According to Net Zero Watch that compares with 30 such days in 2020, 33 in 2019 and 56 in 2018.
In reporting that the CCC has conceded the "mistake", the Telegraph noted that Sir Chris said the committee was still saying it doesn't differ much from Sir Chris's calculations. "Well that's not quite true," observed the Oxford Emeritus Professor. Asked by the newspaper if it disputed the account of Sir Chris, a CCC spokesman said it had "nothing further to add".
Of course the 'Noble Lie' that Net Zero must be foisted on an unwilling population whatever the economic and societal cost will need to be preserved. Nothing to see here, move along please, is likely to guide most mainstream media in covering these latest revelations. The investigative science and Net Zero writer Paul Homewood is less inclined to ignore the serious matter. "It is now clear that Parliament authorised Net Zero without any proper assessment, whether financial or energy, and the whole Net Zero legislation must now be suspended until a full independent assessment is carried out." He goes further and states that current and past members of the CCC must be held to account, and "excluded from any further influence over the country's energy policy, or indeed on any issue of public policy".
In general, nobody wants to talk about the lack of wind and solar backup, so there is a widespread pretence that the problem will somehow be solved in the future. But having dismissed any role for batteries, the Royal Society suggested hydrogen as a solution, an idea, alas, only slightly less dumb than batteries. Highly explosive, low kinetic energy compared with hydrocarbons, expensive to produce, difficult to store and move around - the disadvantages are all too obvious. Francis Menton of the Manhattan Contrarian saw the report as an "enormous improvement" on every other effort on the subject of large scale energy storage systems. But in the end, the authors still have a "quasi-religious commitment" to a fossil-free future, and this means that the report, despite containing much valuable information, "is actually useless for any public policy purpose".
What is becoming clear is the level of statistical deception that is practised across climate science and the promotion of Net Zero. Surface temperature measurements are frequently adjusted upwards on a retrospective basis despite ignoring growing urban heat corruptions, activists use computer models to run up garbage-in, garbage-out scares on an almost daily basis, and bad weather is deliberately confused with long-term climate to suggest the latter is changing due to human caused carbon dioxide. All lapped up without a critical word between them by members of the mainstream media increasingly funded by elite billionaires.
The donkey-nodding politicians and the poodle media often hide behind the notion that they are just following the 'science'. There is no such thing as the 'science', settled or otherwise, just the ongoing scientific process. The distinguished scientist and Nobel laureate Richard Feynman captured the integrity of the process when he wrote: "If you're doing an experiment, you should report everything that you think might make it invalid - not only what you think is right about it. ... Details that could throw doubt on your interpretation must be given, if you know them."
Renewable energy is not a low-cost substitute for fossil fuels, notes a forward in Rupert Darwall's recently published report on Net Zero and Britain's "disastrous" energy policies. High and rising energy costs have locked Britain into economic decline, a suggestion given weight by last week's savage destruction of the steel economy of Port Talbot. Renewables are not cheap, nor can they provide the reliability that modern societies expect and on which they depend. His report is said to convincingly demonstrate "how Britain was conned into Net Zero by deceptive and illusory promises of cheap wind power".
The CCC is a dedicated green activist group that sits at the heart of U.K. Government. It is a pernicious, untrustworthy force in British politics giving cover to policies that will lead to de-industrialisation and massive changes in future lifestyle including restriction on diet, transport and personal freedoms.
Here's hoping the wind scandal blows the damn thing away.
Comment:
Communism and Marxism have come home. Blighty is under attack from a Cliche of Communist Cunts.