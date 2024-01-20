Alec Baldwin has been indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, as prosecutors once again seek to hold the actor accountable for the on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.Baldwin, 65, was initially charged in the case in January 2023. But the charges were dropped three months later, after Baldwin's defense team raised questions about whether his Colt .45 was functioning properly when it fired.If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison."We look forward to our day in court," said Baldwin's attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, in a statement on Friday.Morrissey and Lewis said in October that they intended to take the case to a grand jury within two months, stating that "additional facts" had come to light that pointed toward Baldwin's culpability.At the time, Nikas said the decision was "unfortunate.""It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution," Nikas said. "We will answer any charges in court."The film has since been completed with additional filming in Montana, and is awaiting distribution.At the time of the settlement, Matthew Hutchins indicated he did not blame Baldwin for the shooting."I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)," Hutchins said. "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."A few months later, however, when Baldwin was first charged with manslaughter, Hutchins' attorney said the charges were warranted."We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law," said the attorney, Brian Panish, in a statement at the time.The initial prosecutors, Mary Carmack-Altwies and Andrea Reeb, held Baldwin responsible not only for pulling the trigger, but also for a series of management lapses that led to relaxed safety standards on set. However, the New Mexico division of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration concluded that Baldwin — though he was a producer on the film — was not in a position of management authority, and was not culpable for the lack of oversight.The first assistant director, David Halls, pleaded no contest last March to a misdemeanor gun charge. He was given six months of unsupervised probation.