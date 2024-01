© Esteban De Armas / Alamy



Modern humans were living in what is now China by 45,000 years ago. The finding means our species reached the area thousands of years earlier than generally thought, possibly via a northerly route through modern-day Siberia and Mongolia.A team co-led by Francesco d'Errico at the University of Bordeaux in France"This was not the best moment to find such an important site," says d'Errico.Shiyu is an open-air site in a river gully. It holds a 30-metre-deep deposit of sands and other sediment, which the original excavators divided into four horizontal layers, the second from bottom of which was found to hold evidence of human occupation.The excavators found overSome of the artefacts were later transferred to the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology in Beijing. But those left at the local facilities - including the hominin bone - were lost. "We have perhaps 10 per cent of the stone tools," says d'Errico.D'Errico and his colleagues have re-excavated Shiyu to determine its age. They dated 15 samples of sediment using a technique called optically stimulated luminescence, and carbon-dated 10 animal bones and teeth.D'Errico is confident that the skull was correctly identified, as the excavators were "knowledgeable".The Shiyu hominins were probably H. sapiens, says Arina Khatsenovich at the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography in Novosibirsk, Russia, who was not involved in the study.As such, the new study implies modern humans had reached northern China about 45,000 years ago. ThisBut d'Errico points out that researchers have critiqued much of the evidence for such an early human presence in the region.It may be that, as humans entered Asia from Africa, they spread out via multiple routes, says Khatsenovich. As well as exploring the tropical southern regions of Asia, they also went further north. Khatsenovich says. It may be that our species reached Shiyu, and China, via this northern route As modern humans reached new areas, they encountered hominins that already lived there like the Neanderthals and, further east, the Denisovans. Genetic evidence has shown we interbred with them. There may also have been cultural exchanges:There is also evidence of long-distance exchanges. The Shiyu team