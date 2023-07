© Shaanxi Provincial Cultural Relics Bureau



"In the past, important ancient human fossils such as Lantian Man, Dali Man and Huanglong Man have been discovered in Shaanxi. We have basically established a relatively complete evolutionary chain of

ancient humans

in China over the past million years,"

Europe is home to many sites that have yielded evidence of continuous cultural activities over tens of thousands of years, such as the Atapuerca Mountains in Spain and the Denisova Cave in Russia

The earliest signs of civilisation in China have been dated to thousands of years ago, with many ancient cultural and political traditions still in place today. But emerging evidence has helped researchers establish a much longer continuity between early hominin activity and the roots of Chinese civilisation.A series of excavations carried out between 2019 and 2023 at various locations in- have yielded stone tools and other artefacts that date from between 1.1 million to 10,000 years ago, according to scientists."The uninterrupted history of hominin development in our country can be dated back over a million years," said Luo Wenli, director of the Shaanxi Provincial Cultural Relics Bureau, in a report posted online by People's Daily. Hominins consist of all modern and extinct humans and our immediate ancestors.The artefacts uncovered include, likely used for hunting, among activities. Scientific analysis of the relics suggests there was a continuous development of prehistoric culture in the region over a long period, according to Luo.Among the excavations,. Tens of thousands of artefacts have been unearthed at more than 150 sites."They offer a powerful piece of evidence," Luo said.that they encountered along the way.However,Luo said., according to the bureau.At this time, the stone tool technology used by ancient hominins was simple core and flake technology. The tools consisted mainly of simple choppers and scrapers."These discoveries in Nanluo seem believable," said professor Wei Qi, a retired palaeontologist from the Institute of Vertebrate Palaeontology and Paleoanthropology in Beijing on Tuesday."But the dating of the sediments may require more verification."Discoveries of continuous cultural activities over long periods of time are not unique to China and have been observed at other early hominin sites around the world.The Olduvai Gorge in Tanzania has seen extensive archaeological and paleontological research since the early 20th century. It has yielded evidence of continuity in cultural activities stretching back more than 2 million years.Similarly,