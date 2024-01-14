© AP / Andrew Harnik



The ex-US president's son questioned sending aid to a country where American citizens are killed.The death of journalist and filmmaker Gonzalo Lira is a "murder," and the blame for it lies with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the son of former US President Donald Trump stated on his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).Trump Jr. also denounced the likely lack of reaction to this tragedy in the US media. "I would have waited for the outrage of our media, but I know that it will not happen," he lamented.Ukrainian prison authorities only acknowledged the issue on December 22 and stated he would undergo surgery, Lira wrote."The responsibility of this tragedy is the dictator Zelensky with the concurrence of a senile American President, Joe Biden," Gonzalo's father wrote in a note published by the Grayzone.After Russia and Ukraine's long-simmering disputes turned to military confrontation in February 2022, Lira, who moved to Ukraine and married a local woman in 2010, began actively covering the fighting on social media.Kiev insists it has rightfully targeted Lira over his activities, with the Security Service of Ukraine repeatedly stating the journalist has been accused of "producing and distributing materials justifying the armed aggression," as well as disseminating "fakes" about the country's armed forces. The first hearing in his trial had been scheduled for December 12.