Chilean-American blogger Gonzalo Lira, whoon charges of pro-Russian sympathies, reappeared online on Monday and told a sordid tale of beatings and extortion while awaiting a show trial."I was tortured in two of the four cells I was in — by the other prisoners," Lira posted in a 25-tweet thread on Monday evening, noting thatLira wrote.One of the torturers was allegedly reprimanded for bruising the 55-year-old blogger's chest, becauseLira posted photographs of the documents laying out the charges against him, suggesting thatAccording to Lira, he was beaten and tortured because the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) figured it could extort him for all his savings - amounting to around $100,000 when factoring in the confiscated computers and phones.Told he would be found guilty and sentenced to 5-8 years in a labor camp at his upcoming trial, Lira decided to flee Ukraine and seek asylum in Hungary.he tweeted. "If you don't hear from me in the next 12 hours — whelp! I'm on my way to a labor camp! Wish me luck."but 'support' — empty bromides." He also suggested that the US would extradite him back to Ukraine, because Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland "hates my guts, or so I'm told."The SBU detained Lira on May 1, accusing him of "producing and distributing materials justifying the armed aggression" of Russia. A judge ordered him to stay in jail pending trial. The first time the SBU detained Lira, in April 2022, he was released without charges after a week, presumably due to public pressure.