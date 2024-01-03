© BBC/Kevin Church



© BBC/Kevin Church



© BBC/Kevin Church



© BBC/Kevin Church



© BBC/Kevin Church



© BBC/Kevin Church



© BBC/Kevin Church



A rare, early medieval cemetery has been unearthed in Wales and it has left archaeologists scratching their heads.It's thought to date to the 6th or 7th Century and 18 of the estimated 70 graves have been excavated so far.Some of the well preserved skeletons have been found lying in unusual positions and unexpected artefacts are also emerging from the site.The dig is starting to reveal more about this ancient community - but it's also raising questions.The cemetery lies in an unremarkable field, close to the end of the runway at Cardiff airport.Over two summers, a team has been busy carefully removing the thin layer of topsoil to expose theso long ago.Summer Courts, an osteoarchaeologist from the University of Reading, saysShe points to a skull that's just been excavated, which is providing clues about how these people lived and worked."We haveshe says."Maybe for textile work, leather work or basketry -But some of the skeletons are posing a puzzle - they're lying in a whole variety of positions.The archaeologists aren't sure what this means. Was the cemetery used over a long period of time as burial practices were changing? OrThe items being found around the graves are also surprising and they show how life in the middle of the first millennium was very different from now., perhaps something like we use in a cribbage board.Dr Andy Seaman, a specialist in early medieval archaeology from the University of Cardiff - who is leading the digging team - says unlike cemeteries now, this doesn't seem to be just a place to dispose of the dead."We tend to think of graveyards as sort of enclosed spaces that we don't really go to, but they probably would have been quite central to life in the past," he explained."And it's not just a place for people being buried, but it's a place where communities are coming together: they are burying their dead, butMost perplexing though is that the artefacts being discovered here suggestWhile we're at the dig, an excited shout goes up: "I've just found a piece of glass."It's lying in one of the graves."It's... it's a really nice find," Andy Seaman says as he admires the fragment.He thinks it'sThe quality of these finds suggests that the people there were of a high status.Tudur Davies, from the University of Cardiff, says: "The evidence we've got here is that the people have access to"What exactly is going on? Who are these people being buried here?"Further research is needed to get a more precise date for when the graveyard was in use, and DNA analysis will reveal more about the skeletons buried there.The cemetery will provide a snapshot in time of both each individual and the community as a whole helping to shed more light on an era that we still know very little about.But the questions about who actually lived and died here may take a lot longer to answer.