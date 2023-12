© M. Harbeck, Staatssammlung für Anthropologie München (SNSB-SAM)



Complex migration processes

we cannot narrow down the exact areas of origin for many individuals

also exhibit artificially modified skulls

Weaning and complementary food

The weaning from breast milk was completed between the second and third year of life for most of the early Bavarians studied. Women of foreign origin in particular were obviously breastfed longer. Such long breastfeeding periods are known from nomadic peoples, for example.

A team of researchers led by Michaela Harbeck and Maren Velte from the Bavarian State Collection for Anthropology in Munich were able to analyze human teeth from various medieval cemeteries in Bavaria, which is now part of eastern Germany. They mainly come from the period around the year 500 AD.Teeth are formed during childhood and are characterized by little or no remodeling during lifetime. This developmental quality makes them an ideal "archive of childhood." Strontium isotopes, for example, indicate a person's geographical origin, while analyses of carbon and nitrogen provide information on diet. Serial isotope analysis shows the course of nutrition from birth to around 20 years of age. This method reveals the transition process from breast milk feeding in infancy to the inclusion of solid food during early childhood.In southern Bavaria, the Bavarian duchy emerged from the former Roman province of Raetia secunda in the sixth century.The role migration played in this process remains much debated. Stable strontium isotopes from over 150 early medieval human skeletal remains reveal thatsays Harbeck, lead author of the study."These women obviously grew up in other cultures outside of Bavaria," explains Harbeck.A detailed dietary reconstruction from birth to around the age of ten, including the switch from breast milk to solid food, was conducted for some individuals. These analyses show that. Maren Velte explained in her doctoral thesis:The weaning process, i.e. the gradual addition of solid foods to replace breast milk, always poses a certain health risk to an infant. Children are suddenly and repeatedly exposed to new pathogens, and potentially, malnutrition. Resulting visible malformations in tooth enamel that occur during dental development and are considered identifiable physiological stress markers, can be interpreted to determine at what age children were exposed to these stress events.The research team believes that fundamental changes in childhood nutrition, especially related to complementary foods, are to blame. Future research will reveal more details.The article, "Tracing early life histories from Roman times to the Medieval era: weaning practices and physiological stress," by Maren Velte, Andrea Czermak, Andrea Grigat, Deborah Neidich, Bernd Trautmann, Sandra Lösch, Bernd Päffgen and Michaela Harbeck, appears in Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences. Click here to read it