The bloc's top diplomat has admitted thatJosep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, has emphasized the potentially severe consequences for the bloc if it fails to address the Russia-Ukraine conflict and resolve the ongoing Middle East crisis.At a summit organized by Le Grand Continent journal on Wednesday,Describing Russia as an "imperialist" and "colonial power, which is in search of its identity," Borrell warned that the actions against Kiev pose a significant threat not only to Ukraine but also to Europe as a whole.he said.Borrell emphasized that European policymakers should not focus on whether Russia will win the conflict but on taking action to prevent such an outcome.However, he acknowledged that some EU members do not perceive Russia as "a strategic threat" but refrained from speculating on potential divisions within the bloc over the Ukraine conflict.Highlighting global disparities in views on the Moscow-Kiev hostilities, Borrell noted that while many countries condemn the invasion of a neighbor, their primary concern is ending the war swiftly due to the unbearable consequences.he explained.Russia has consistently stated that it harbors no intentions of launching an attack on NATO, the US-led military coalition that encompasses numerous EU nations. Moscow asserts that it doesn't hold any fundamental disputes with the alliance. Despite this, Russian officials have emphatically criticized Western military assistance to Kiev, cautioning that such support would extend the conflict and entangle the West directly in the hostilities.While many EU countries have expressed support for Ukraine, some exceptions exist.