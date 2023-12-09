© Dario Pignatelli / EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESS SERVICE / AFP



The EU may identify and possibly sanction more than a dozen companies based in China for providing Russia with goods that might be used in the Ukraine conflict, the bloc's leaders have told reporters in Beijing.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel were in China on Thursday, meeting with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang."We have identified a list of companies which are suspected to play a role in circumventing our sanctions," Michel told reporters after the summit. "We sincerely hope that today we are heard, and then the appropriate action will be undertaken by China."and "the member states will have to decide what further action to be done," Michel said.The US and its EU allies have imposed sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict and sent billions of euros and dollars to prop up the government in Kiev, all the while insisting they were not a direct participant in the hostilities. China has refused to go along with the embargo, however, condemning it as "unilateral measures."Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin did not address the sanctions threat at the regular press briefing on Friday. He did, however, weigh in on EU concerns about the growing trade deficit with China, which doubled to almost €400 billion between 2020 and 2022.The imbalance is the result of "macro-economic environment, international trade conditions and the two sides' industrial structures," Wang told reporters, noting that the surge in deficit was "largely affected by energy price and geopolitical factors."Wang said, adding that if the bloc wants to reduce the imbalance, it could "ease the export restrictions on high-tech products."