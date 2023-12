© Reuters



, Russia's foreign minister has saidWashington is directing Western efforts to find a legal loophole which can allow them to steal Russian assets worldwide and use them to fund the government in Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Thursday.German officials in Karlsruhe announced plans this week to seize almost $800 million in assets from a Russian bank's account in Frankfurt , due to alleged violations of EU sanctions. Lavrov reacted to the news by calling the German authorities kleptomaniacs."They are thievish, we realized this a long time ago.Lavrov told journalists following his visit to Tunisia.The top Russian diplomat said the West is "laser-focused on the idea of finding some legal way to confiscate Russia's assets," starting with redirecting the interest from the currently frozen funds to Ukraine.he explained.Last year, around €260 billion ($285 billion) of Moscow's central bank assets were immobilized in G7 countries, the EU, and Australia. An estimated €210 billion ($230 billion) of Russia's reserves were held in Europe, with €191 billion in Belgium, €19 billion in France, and €7.8 billion in non-EU member Switzerland.Germany has blocked some €5.3 billion of Russian assets in its financial institutions, according to official data. Authorities in Berlin are reportedly now targeting the assets of a Moscow Stock Exchange subsidiary at the German branch of JPMorgan. However, a spokeswoman for the Frankfurt-on-the-Main court told TASS that the motion was still under "preliminary consideration."He noted that there are sufficient foreign assets held in specialized ruble-denominated bank accounts, including dividend reserve liabilities to counterparties from "unfriendly" countries.