The Russian FM condemned the US for basically confiscating Venezuela's state property, as Washington announced sanctions against government-run oil company PDVSA.Sergey Lavrov slammed the US sanctions against Venezuela, calling them "cynical", as Washington froze the $7 billion assets of the state-run oil company PDVSA and its US subsidiary Citgo. Moscow's top diplomat implied that the White House is pursuing vested interests in Venezuela.Washington's sanctions were announced on Monday as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said they are meant to prevent a "further diversion" of Venezuela's assets by President Nicolas Maduro. Restrictions are to remain in force till "expeditious transfer of control to the interim president, or the subsequently democratically elected government" takes place.Maduro slammed American authorities for "stealing" the company and demanded Donald Trump to keep his "hands off" Venezuela.Venezuela's president blames the US for orchestrating a coup under the guise of protecting the interests of the local people. Washington supports the leader of the National Assembly Juan Guaido who declared himself an "interim president" following violent clashes on the streets of Caracas.Venezuela's opposition is also backed by US-Latin American allies as well as many European countries including the UK, Germany, France, and Spain.