The details of the West's likely scuttling of the 2022 peace talks have been revealed by numerous persons over the last year: then Israel PМ Naftali Bennet, then former Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, and former chancellor of Germany Gerhard Schroeder. Bennet, for example, and then others stated over the last year that a truce had been all but secured, but the US stepped in to block it. Ukrainian and alternative Western reporting had long indicated this, including at the time of events.
In a new German report, the scale and seriousness of the efforts and the strong likelihood of a peace agreement being concluded has been reviewed; a likelihood of which, the same report demonstrates, was strangled by NATO, President Biden, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The report was written by a a formerly highest-ranking German and NATO general, a former UN assistant secretary-general official, and a German academic, who provide "a step-by-step reconstruction of the events that led to the peace negotiations in March and their collapse in early April 2022." The report concludes:
"In March 2022, direct peace negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations and mediation efforts by Israel's Bennet created a genuine chance for ending the war peacefully only four to five weeks after Russia had invaded Ukraine. However, instead of ending the war through negotiations as Ukrainian President Zelensky and his government appeared to have wanted, he ultimately bowed to pressures from some Western powers to abandon a negotiated solution. Western powers wanted this war to continue in the hope to break Russia."More recently, a high-ranking Ukrainian official and negotiator at the talks confirmed the version offered by Bennet, Schroeder, and the German report. David Arakhamiya, head of the parliamentary majority group of deputies in the Rada from Zelenskiy's party 'Servants of the People' and head of the Ukrainian delegation of negotiators in Gomel and Istanbul, stated in a November 25th interview that Russia had nearly concluded a peace agreement based on the preliminary agreement on treaty framework initialed by Putin and Zelenskiy, when the West intervened. Washington and NATO countries refused to sign any agreement with Putin on security guarantees that were part of the Russo-Ukrainian agreement as Zelenskiy was informed during UK PM Johnson's surprise April 9, 2022 visit to Kiev. David Arakhamiya also gave away the store regarding Putin's war decision by noting that the Russians' main demand was Ukrainian neutrality and that is, no Ukrainian membership in NATO — which is point made for years and warned about for decades on these pages. This is why I refer to this war as the war for and against NATO expansion or the NATO-Russia Ukrainian War. Arakhamiya's interview conclusively shows once and for all that NATO expansion was the war's cause. Arakhamiya can be seen in a video from the talks stating much of what he says in the recent interview.
The Russo-Ukrainian Negotiations
The initial inspiration, putting aside Putin's coercive diplomacy by SVO, came from none other than Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy, who asked Israel's Bennet if he might contact Putin and request talks. Bennet did so, and Putin immediately invited him to Moscow, leading to the first rounds of talks in Gomel. Bennet noted:
"In the conversation in the Kremlin, Putin, Bennett said, had made some substantial concessions, in particular, he had renounced his original wartime goal of demilitarizing Ukraine. .... In return, the Ukrainian president agreed to renounce joining NATO - a position he also repeated publicly a short time later. This removed one of the decisive obstacles to a ceasefire ...."Thus, by the third week of March, less than a month after Russian forces had invaded:
'Russia and Ukraine had agreed on the broad outlines of a peace settlement. Ukraine promised not to join NATO and not to allow military bases of foreign powers on its territory, while Russia promised in return to recognize Ukraine's territorial integrity and to withdraw all Russian occupation troops. Special arrangements were made for the Donbas and Crimea'. (Cf. Michael von der Schulenburg: UN Charter: Negotiations! In: Emma of March 6, 2023)A March 24, 2022 NATO summit, contrary to the aforementioned German report, did offer casual or cursory support for the negotiations but this paled in comparison with the one-sided, aggressive tone and policy changes (40,000 troops deployed on NATO's "eastern flank") in the overall statement, especially given NATO's provocations of Russia in some three decades of an expansion threatening Moscow's national security. According to Michael von der Schulenburg, former UN Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) in UN peace missions (Cf. Michael von der Schulenburg: UN Charter: Negotiations! In: Emma, March 6, 2023), the NATO summit decided not to support the talks. To be sure, NATO Sec Gen Jans Stoltenberg's opening remarks and concluding press conference at the summit were devoid of any mention of the Russo-Ukrainian peace talks. Although there was no explicit NATO endorsement of the talks, there was an implicit one in the G7 and NATO statement following the summit, which noted:
"Russia needs to show it is serious about negotiations by immediately implementing a ceasefire. We call on Russia to engage constructively in credible negotiations with Ukraine to achieve concrete results, starting with a sustainable ceasefire and moving towards a complete withdrawal of its troops from Ukrainian territory. Russia's continuing aggression while discussions are taking place is deplorable. We support Ukraine's efforts to achieve peace, and those undertaken diplomatically by Allies to weigh in on Russia to end the war and relieve human suffering."By 29 March, 2022, during the negotiations in Istanbul mediated by Turkish President Erdogan, the Ukrainian delegation led by Arakhamiya presented a position paper, the proposals of which were transformed into a draft treaty by the Russian side and issued as the Istanbul Communiqué that included ten proposals.*
But by mid-April the Istanbul negotiating process was dead. Ukrainian papers, including pro-Maidan Ukrainskaya pravda, reported that during the UK PM Boris Johnson's now infamous trip to Kiev on April 9, 2022, he communicated to Zelenskiy that Putin was a war criminal and needed to be pressured not negotiated with and that the West would not sign any agreement with Putin on security guarantees. Without them, Kiev would be left badly exposed. However, the Ukrainian paper also noted that Johnson said the West would sign an agreement with Zelenskiy, presumably on the same guarantees, 5 May 2022. This suggests that some diplomatic ingenuity might have got around the impasse. Kiev could sign a ceasefire agreement and then treaty with Moscow and NATO signed a security guarantee agreement with Ukraine in which Kiev's treaty was incorporated, bypassing any direct NATO-Russian agreement. At any rate, subsequent revelations, in particular Arakhamiya's regarding the Johnson trip's and thus the West's role in scuttling the Russo-Ukrainian talks, demonstrate the viability of the German report's account, despite some lack of sourcing.
Bucha
Despite the German report's shortcomings, it poses one very important issue. The issue regards a possible connection between Bucha and the Istanbul talks is the timing. The German report notes:
"As late as March 27, 2022, Zelensky had shown the courage to defend the results of the Ukrainian-Russian peace negotiations in public before Russian journalists."While it might have been more appropriate to use instead of the word 'results of' the words 'framework around an imminent agreement as a result of' the talks, Zelenskiy in fact did support the now revealed Ukrainian agreement to neutral status (no Ukrainian membership in NATO) in a press conference on March 27, 2022. He said:
"Guarantees of security and neutrality, the nuclear-free status of our state. We are ready to for it. This is the most important point. This was the first point of principle for the Russian Federation, as far as I remember. And as far as I remember, they started the war because of it. It is now that they have begun to add points to ultimatums — but [at first] they talked about NATO expanding. And so [they said] that there is no bloc alliances — that, strictly speaking, there is no right to join alliances in the Constitution of Ukraine. And then we decided to go somewhere...Thus, we have here a confirmation by Zelenskiy himself that the talks had led to an agreement on an exchange of Ukrainian neutrality for Russia and international security guarantees for Ukraine. At the same time, Zelenskiy insisted at the time that first a treaty agreement would be signed, and Russian troops would withdraw to Russia immediately as was their deployment as of February 21, 2022. Subsequent to the Russian withdrawal, a Ukrainian referendum on neutrality would be held, and then the constitution would be amended. Incidentally, Zelenskiy himself states here that the main reason for Putin's special military operation was the movement of Ukraine towards NATO membership; this was, in Zelenskiy's words "the first point of principle for the Russian Federation." This is real-time corroboration, if one had forgotten or never known of Zelenskiy's position back in March 2022, of the reminders and additional details - not 'claims' - offered by Arakhamiya, Bennet, Schroeder, et al. Thus, it seems more than coincidental that the talks disappeared upon Johnson's visit to Kiev in the wake of the supposed 'Bucha massacre'.
"'We do not agree with where you are going, and this goes beyond our agreements with the West, which have been in place for so many years. Therefore, this is the main issue, and because of this we are protecting our security,' the Russian Federation said. Therefore, there is a point [in the draft agreement -GH] of security guarantees for Ukraine. And since they say that [security guarantees] also are for them, I understand this, and [the negotiators - GH] are discussing it. It is being worked out thoroughly, but I am interested that it is not another piece of paper a la Budapest Memorandum and so on.
"Therefore, we are interested in turning this paper into a serious treaty that will be signed...
"I'm going to move on now to the referendum, which will be signed where the points of security guarantees are, by all the guarantors of this security. It must be ratified by the parliaments of the guarantor countries, this is second. And there must be a referendum in Ukraine. Why? Because we have a law on referendums. We adopted it. Changes of this or that status... But security guarantees imply constitutional changes. You understand, right? Constitutional changes. These are two sessions. Therefore, it is faster to hold a referendum than to amend the Constitution".
In summarizing their conclusions, the German authors note: "Ukraine's decision to abandon negotiations may have been taken before the discovery of a massacre of civilians in the town of Bucha near Kiev". Whether before or after, the question arises whether Bucha was a fake or an exponentially inflated atrocity orchestrated by elements in Ukraine perhaps in league with Western intelligence to justify or prompt banadonment of peace talks with Moscow. I noted in two article posts that it is highly likely that there was no Bucha massacre committed by Russian forces and that if any war crimes were committed they were few and may very well have been committed by Ukraine and and/or Ukrainian-allied forces and then refashioned into hundreds of Russian war crimes for purposes of war disinformation.
What I failed to note was that this likely Ukrainian fake may have been intended to help in or justify after the fact the scuttling of the onging Russo-Ukrainian Istanbul negotiating process as agreement appeared likely. From Zelenskiy's March 27th comments, it seems the decision to abandon the talks could not have come before March 27th, and the clear abandonment of the talks after the Johnson visit to Kiev suggests the decision came on or around April 10th. Fighting raged in and around Bucha in March and involved both Russian and Ukrainian bombardment of the city, depending on which side was occupying at any particular time. Russian forces had full or nearly full control of Bucha for 9-10 days, from March 22nd-31st. On March 26th a phone number was provided on the Bucha city council (Rada) Facebook page for residents to report "humanitarian disasters", "shootings," rocket attacks, and the like. According to Ukrainian sources, Russian forces remained dug in the Bucha and Nemishyev areas as of March 29th. On March 30-31 Ukrainian sources reported that fighting continued throughout Bucha, Makariv, and Hostomel. Then, as part of a goodwill gesture as part of the Istanbul talks, Russian forces withdrew from areas around Kiev, including from Bucha, on March 31-April 1. Ukrainian forces controlled Bucha by April 1st.
The world did not hear a word about Russian atrocities or corpses lying on Bucha's streets until after Ukrainian 'clean up' squads enter the city to clean out traitors and quislings on April 2nd. On 31 March 2022, Bucha's mayor made a video to celebrate the liberation of the city. He called it a "happy day" and made no mention of civilians having been massacred by Russian troops or bodies lying in the streets [See here, here, here.] At the same time, a member of the Bucha city council, Katerina Ukraintseva, ignored the bodies on the streets in her first comments immediately after the Russian withdrawal but three days [later] suddenly mentioned them in accordance with the new pro-NATO narrative. In an interview given to the media outlet Meduza (classified as a foreign agent in Russia) at the same time, a female resident of Bucha and member of its territorial defense unit (hastily formed volunteer units formed on the war's eve and responsible for vigilante justice and human rights violations since the war began**), said that "the people lying on Yablonskaya died because of chaotic shooting." Curiously, she did not report that Russian soldiers shot civilians during their occupation of the city.
Then it was reported on 2 April 2022 that Ukrainian police had entered Bucha to flush out possible "saboteurs or accomplices" of the Russian troops. They were accompanied by fighters under the command of Azov neo-fascist 'Botsman Korotkikh. A Ukrainian police video of the bodies on Yablonskaya Street released on April 2nd (when it was made is unknown) shows thin corpses with fresh, clean clothing not bloated with filthy clothing that would be the case for corpses on the streets for three weeks. [See here, here, here, here.] This indicates that if these are wounded and that they were shot very recently, not two days prior when Russian troops were in town. The video is taken from a military vehicle in the column, not the first vehicle in the column. An alternative possibility is that some or all of these bodies were placed on the streets by Ukrainian operatives, photographed by satellites (Maxar has ties to US intelligence), and then removed. When Korotkikh and his fighters videoed their entry into Bucha and drive down Yablonskaya Street, there were no corpses. Korotkikh's fighters seemed to receive permission to shoot at males not wearing the Ukrainian forces' light blue armband in another video, when they were moving on foot. Russian and its allied breakaway republics DNR and LNR wear white armbands. Korotkikh posted a video titled "The Boatsman's Boys in Bucha", which at the 6 second mark has the following dialogue: "There are guys without blue armbands, can I shoot them?" "Fuck yeah". This would explain the white armbands on some 4-5 of the corpses shown in the above-mentioned videos, which are nevertheless being attributed in the West and Ukraine to a 'Russian massacre'. Moreover, more of the corpses may be wearing the white bands than is obvious from the photos; the bands are not visible in the photographs because the corpses are lined up closely together and photographed from the side. The Ukrainian troops and militants, therefore, might have captured and killed white-armbanded civilians, regarding them to be collaborators of the Russians.
On April 3rd, with Ukrainian forces, such as Botsman's unit and an equally violent Georgian battalion cleaning up in Bucha, the aforementioned Ukraintseva suddenly changed tone, asserting the bodies had been lying on Yablonskaya since the "beginning of March". Had she suddenly got the 'memo' being delivered by Botsman's men or did she just forget about the rotting corpses of some 20 fellow Buchanians shot by the hated Russian forces for three weeks? On April 4th the New York Times published an article accusing Russian forces with having carried out a massacre without reference to any of the above. Satellite surveillance firm Maxar photographs, the NYT reported, purportedly showed that some 8-20 bodies of Ukrainian civilians shot by Russian troops were lying on Bucha's Yablonskaya Street from March 9-11 to the March 30th completion of the Russian withdrawal. Somehow, not one resident of Bucha reported to any authority that Russians had killed hundreds of civilians or photographed the bodies and sent them to an authority through the entire period from 9-11 March to the 30 March completion of the Russian withdrawal, including reporting the some 20 bodies were said by the New York Times and Maxar to have been lying on the street.
On April 11th NYT published a more detailed and comprehensive report that attributed numerous deaths in Bucha to Russian forces, sometimes with evidence sometimes not. The deaths for which evidence of some sort was presented for perhaps 10-20 victims.
A French aide worker and former French marine, Adrien Boucquet, who was in Bucha in March for some three weeks and has been assiduously ignored by NYT and all Western media, given an interview in May 2022 to French media. He states that he saw only Ukrainians, seemingly Azov militants, committing war crimes in Bucha, including executions of Russian officers and shooting Russian non-officer prisoners in the knees. Although he suspects the Russians did commit war crimes in Bucha, he personally saw only Ukrainians committing war crimes. The NYT continued to report on the Bucha events in December 2022, but nothing in it is said of Mr. Boucquet or demonstrates massive Russian atrocities, certainly nothing amounting to even a hundred deaths.
CONCLUSION
Ukrainian activity in Bucha has never been investigated by any agency with resources and access sufficient to clarify the role of its units entering Bucha on April 1, 2022. Moreover, neither Ukrainian, Western, or international actors have published a detailed list of hundreds of killed in Bucha with names attached to time, place, and cause of death and other evidence as to any perpetrator.
I remain inclined to conclude that there likely was a cycle of some isolated Russian and some isolated Ukrainian war crimes, amounting to a total of less than one hundred intentionally caused deaths: i.e., murders. The Ukrainians' victims then were added to Putin's account by Kiev and Washington in an attempt to justify rejection of a Ukrainian treaty with Moscow and security guarantees for Kiev under the Russo-Ukrainian then treaty being negotiated. It needs to be noted that internal divisions in Kiev also might have helped undermine the process, and one faction might have produced the Bucha distortions. Recall that Zelenskiy's advisor Mikhail Podolyak was already promoting the Western fiction that soon 'Putin' would attack Poland, the Baltic states, and Kazakhstan. Recall further that one of Ukraine's negotiators was killed while in the hands of Ukraine's secret police, the SBU, during the initial talks in Gomel, which were soon moved to Turkey. Most likely, Zelenskiy eagerly consumed if not ordered a local Ukrainian hardliners' production because to one extent he was open or already inclined to abandon negotiations with Moscow perhaps again caving in to pressure from Ukraine's influential ultra-nationalists and neo-fascists. Certainly, the Zelenskiy Maidan regime's long record of falsifications and fakes supports at least the latter take. [See: here, here, here. here.]
Whether Zelenskiy was duped into buying a simulacra production at Bucha concocted by Ukrainian and Western intelligence to convince him to continue with war may never be known. US CIA-tied media such as The New York Times were certainly curiously prompt in providing a narrative, in particular satellite 'evidence', just two days after the first reports of atrocities. Perhaps time will yield new revelations helping us to clarify the truth about which side wanted war more and about what precisely was happening in Bucha in March and early April 2022 and who was responsible for the tragic, senseless, and vicious killing there.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
*The Istanbul Communique's ten proposals:
(1) Ukraine would declare itself a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear state in exchange for international legal guarantees;
(2) Security guarantees for Ukraine would not extend to Crimea, Sevastopol, or areas in the Donbas to be negotiated;
(3) Ukrainian commitments not to join any military alliance or to host any foreign military bases or troops, with any international military exercises possible only with the consent of the security guarantor-states, which would declare their intent to support Ukrainian membership in the European Union;
(4) As an internationally recognized neutral state, in the event of a military attack on Ukraine the guarantor-state are to implement immediately necessary individual or joint measures, such as establishment of a no-fly zone, weapons provision, of necessary weapons, or the use of armed force in order to restore and maintain Ukraine's security and neutral status;
(5) Any attack on Ukraine and response to it will be reported to the UN Security Council, with response action ceasing once the UN Security Council has taken measures to restore and maintain international peace and security;
(6) In order to exclude provocations, mechanisms for fulfilling Ukraine's security guarantees would be developed on the basis of consultations between Ukraine and the guarantor-states;
(7) The treaty would enter into force after (1) a national referendum approving Ukraine's permanent neutral status, the incorporation of relevant amendments into Ukraine's constitution, and the treaty's ratification by the parliaments of Ukraine and the guarantor-states;
(8) A 15-year period for Ukrainian-Russian talks on issues related to Crimea and Sevastopol;
(9) Continuing consultations involving other guarantor states to prepare and agree on provisions in a treaty on security guarantees for Ukraine, ceasefire mechanisms, withdrawal of troops and paramilitary formations, the creation and protection of safe humanitarian corridors, and the exchange of bodies and release of prisoners of war and interned civilians; and
(10) Agreement by the parties on the possibility of a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia for signing the treaty and/or taking political decisions on unresolved issues."
