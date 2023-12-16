Abstract and Figures

Wei Wang, Yunzhong Shen, Qiujie Chen and Fengwei Wang



College of Surveying and Geo-informatics, Tongji University, Shanghai, People's Republic of China State Key Laboratory of Marine Geology, Tongji University, Shanghai, People's Republic of China

The Antarctic Ice Sheet (AIS) is susceptible to global climate change, and its mass loss has been 92 ± 18 Gt/yr between 1992 and 2020. Given the current intensive global warming, we investigate the AIS mass changes from January 2003 to December 2022, using the newly released satellite gravimetry and atmospheric datasets.The results show that the continuous mass loss in the AIS between 2003 and 2020 was 141.8 ± 55.6 Gt/yr. However,. Basin-scale analysis shows that the mass gain mainly occurred over Wilhelm II Land, Queen Mary Land, Wilkes Land, and the Antarctic Peninsula due to anomalously enhanced precipitation.Further investigation reveals that during 2021-2022, a pair of symmetrically distributed, located at approximately 120°W and 60°E