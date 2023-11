© Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP



The US is pushing Netanyahu to accept an extended truce.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing pressure from within his government to end the cease-fire with Hamas and resume the military campaign in Gaza.Israel and Hamas have paused their fighting for six days, exchanging Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners in Israel. Netanyahu is facing mounting pressure from international organizations and even the U.S. to accept a long-term cease-fire agreement.Such an agreement would put an end to hopes of dismantling Hamas and ending the terrorist organization's leadership in Gaza, something Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed to do.The more aggressive elements of Netanyahu's government recognize the conflict is at a key juncture.Netanyahu was very clear in his intent to utterly destroy Hamas earlier this month prior to agreeing to a cease-fire.And what I can tell you... is given the extraordinary performance of the Israeli army in the last few days, the last few weeks, we're going to achieve it. We'll do it with as few civilian casualties as we can and with maximum casualties on the Hamas terrorists, which we are achieving day by day, hour by hour, will complete the task."If Israel nevertheless agrees to another cease-fire extension or a more long-term truce agreement, Netanyahu's government could collapse, and he would face an election - a contest current polls suggest he would likely lose.