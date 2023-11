© Yuri Cortez/AFP 2023

To put the issue of a Palestinian state back on the front burner of international discourse,

To free the thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, and

To compel Israel to cease and desist when it came to its desecration of the Al Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third holiest place.

The recently announced ceasefire is a blessing for Palestinians and Israelis alike — a chance for prisoners to be exchanged, humanitarian aid to be distributed to those in need, and for emotions on both sides of the conflict to cool down.While the ceasefire, negotiated between Israel and Hamas by Qatar, was mutually agreed between the two parties, Israel had taken a very aggressive position that, given its stated objective of destroying Hamas as an organization,in initiating the current round of fighting with Israel the release of Palestinian prisoners, and in particular women and children, held by Israel.One of the reasons Israel eschewed a ceasefire was thatand that any ceasefire, regardless of the humanitarian justification, would only buy time for a defeated Hamas enemy to rest, refit, and regroup. That Israel signed on to a ceasefire is the surest sign yet that all is not well with the Israeli offensive against Hamas.This outcome should not have come as a surprise to anyone. When Hamas launched its October 7 attack on Israel, it initiated a plan years in the making.One of the main reasons behind the Israeli defeat on October 7 was the fact that theregardless of what the intelligence analysts charged with watching Hamas activity in Gaza were saying. This failure of imagination came about by(the nullification of Hamas as a resistance organization by undertaking a policy built on "buying" Hamas through an expanded program of work permits issued by Israel for Palestinians living in Gaza.) By playing along with the work permit program, Hamas allowing Hamas' preparations for their attack to be carried out in plain view.was not a stand-alone operation, but ratherThe October 7 attack, on its own, could not achieve these outcomes.The October 7 attack was designed toto ensure that any Israeli response would be governed by theas opposed to a rational response designed to nullify the Hamas objectives. Here,named after the West Beirut suburb that was heavily bombed by Israel in 2006 as a way of punishing the Lebanese people for Israel's failure to defeat Hezbollah in combat.) By inflicting a humiliating defeat on Israel which shattered both the myth of Israeli invincibility (regarding the Israel Defense Forces) and infallibility (regarding Israeli intelligence), and by taking hundreds of Israelis hostage before withdrawing to its underground lair beneath Gaza which the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu predictably rushed into.Hamas has prepared a network of tunnels underneath the Gaza Strip that, in total, stretch for over 500 kilometers.The tunnels are buried deep enough to avoid destruction by most bombs in Israel's possession and have been provisioned to withstand a siege of up to three months (90 days) in duration.Hamas knows that it cannot engage Israel in a classic force-on-force encounter. Instead,and then subject these forces to anby small teams of Hamas fighters who would emerge from their underground lairs, attack a vulnerable Israeli force, and then disappear back underground. In short, to subject the Israeli military to what isHamas knows that it cannot engage Israel in a classic force-on-force encounter. Instead, the goal was to lure Israeli forces into Gaza, and then subject these forces to an endless series of hit-and-run attacks by small teams of Hamas fighters who would emerge from their underground lairs, attack a vulnerable Israeli force, and then disappear back underground. In short, tocarrying out indiscriminate attacks against civilian objects in blatant disregard for the law of war. An estimated 13,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed by these attacks, including more than 5,000 children. Many thousands more victims remain buried under the rubble of their destroyed housing.While Israel may have been able to garner the support of the international community in the aftermath of the October 7 attack by Hamas,— something Hamas was counting on. Today, Israel is increasingly isolated, losing support not only in the so-called Global South, but also in traditional strongholds of pro-Israeli sentiment in the US, UK, and Europe. This isolation, combined with the kind of political pressure Israel is unaccustomed to receiving, helped contribute to the Netanyahu government's acquiescence regarding the ceasefire and subsequent prisoner exchange.Whether the ceasefire will hold or not remains to be seen. So, too, the question of turning the ceasefire into a lasting cessation of hostilities remains an open question.But Hamas is doing more than surviving — it is winning. Having fought the Israel Defense Forces to a standstill on the battlefield,Palestinians held prisoner by Israel are being exchanged for the Israelis Hamas took hostage. And the Islamic world is united in condemning Israel's desecration of the Al Aqsa Mosque.That they are being addressed now is testament to the success Hamas enjoyed on October 7, and in the days and weeks that followed, as Israeli forces were defeated by a combination of Hamas' tenacity and their own predilection for indiscriminate violence against civilians.