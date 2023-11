Introduction

The U.S. led War on the People of Palestine and the Middle East is a Criminal Undertaking

America's Military Doctrine: Targeting and Killing Civilians

"The Americans invaded, chillingly: "house to house, room to room", raining death and destruction on the proud, ancient "City of Mosques."



Marines killed so many civilians that the municipal soccer stadium had to be turned into a graveyard ...



One correspondent wrote: "There has been nothing like the attack on Fallujah since the Nazi invasion and occupation of much of the European continent - the shelling and bombing of Warsaw in September 1939, the terror bombing of Rotterdam in May 1940."

Cui Bono: "To Whom Does it Benefit"

Iran and t

he Nuclear Issue

Resolved, That the House of Representatives declares it is the policy of the United States —



(1) that a nuclear Islamic Republic of Iran is not acceptable;



(2) that Iran must not be able to obtain a nuclear weapon under any circumstances or conditions;



(3) to use all means necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon; and



(4) to recognize and support the freedom of action of partners and allies, including Israel, to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Israel's Undeclared Nuclear Weapons Arsenal

Video on Israel's Nuclear Weapons Facility

The War on Energy

-5.3 % for the US

U.S. Act of War against the European Union.

To Force the European Union t

o buy LNG "Made in America".

The Iran-Qatar Natural Gas Partnership

The Biden Administration is Intent upon Destabilizing the Iran-Qatar Partnership

"The designation is granted by the United States to close, non-NATO allies that have strategic working relationships with the U.S. military.



Biden promised Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in January [2022] during a meeting at the White House that he would grant Qatar the special status." Reuters See also Reuters (January 31, 2022)

"the Emir of Qatar said the groundbreaking for the Northern Dome expansion project was laid today, which is in line with Qatar's strategy to strengthen its position as a global LNG producer ...



This joint gas field, known as "South Pars" in Iran, is the largest natural gas field in the world and contains 50.97 trillion cubic meters of gas and about 7.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas condensate.



At the time of writing, the implications of Sheik Tamin's October 2023 expansion project in South Pars Fields (which is in Iranian territorial Waters) as well as Qatar's "Special Status" Military Alliance with the U.S. remain unclear.



America's Al-Udeid military base in Qatar (left) is the largest US base in the Middle East.



Have the status and functions of Al Udeid changed since the signing of the March 2022 agreement designating Qatar as a "Major Non NATO Ally of the US"

Qatar is a "Powder Keg"?

Break the Qatar-Iran Partnership

Exclude Iran from the Joint Maritime Gas Field

Exert US Control over the Maritime Gas Field in the Persian Gulf

Weaken and Disable the "Gas Troika" (Russia, Iran, Qatar)

Create Chaos in the Global Energy Market,

Undermine the Trade in Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) to Numerous Countries

meagre

4% for the U.S.

Strategic Waterways: The Ben Gurion Canal Project

"The only thing stopping the newly-revised [Ben Gurion Canal] project from being revived and rubber-stamped is the presence of the Palestinians in Gaza. As far as Netanyahu is concerned they are standing in the way of the project" (Yvonne Ridley, November 10, 2023, emphasis added)

The Ben Gurion Canal will give Israel in particular and other friendly nations the freedom from blackmail arising out of access to the Suez Canal.



Arab states have been leveraging the Red Sea to pressure Israel and in response, Israel has decided to gain more control of the Red Sea. These African countries have cultural and economic affinities with the Arab states. One of the main military benefits for Israel is that it gives Israel the strategic options as the Ben Gurion Canal will totally take away the importance of Suez for the US military if needed in the aid for Israel.



Israel aims to push Egypt further into a corner by eliminating Suez in the global trade and energy corridor and becoming a global trade and energy logistics center.



Experts are of the opinion that this situation will shake the strategic-energy balance of China's Belt and Road Project initiative in the Mediterranean, along with the Strait of Hormuz, which is the transfer point of 30 percent of the world's energy. The Ben Gurion Canal would have the solid backing of the West. (Eurasia Review, November 7, 2023, emphasis added)

"Greater Israel"

Strategic "Anglo-American Hub"

"America's Promised Land". Global Warfare

The 1979-80. the so-called Soviet Afghan War, engineered by the CIA

engineered by the CIA The 1980-88 Iraq-Iran War engineered by the U.S.

engineered by the U.S. The 1991 Gulf War against Iraq,

The 2001 The US-NATO Invasion of Afghanistan ,

, The 2003 Invasion of Iraq

The 2006 War on Lebanon ,

, The Arab Spring,

The 2011 war on Libya,

The 2015 war on Yemen

Obama's 2014-2017 "Counter-Terrorism" Operation against Iraq and Syria

The ongoing wars against Syria, Iraq and Yemen

The Historical Context: A Sequence of Military Plans and Scenarios to Wage War on Iran

U.S.-Israeli Air Defense

"integrate Israel's missile defenses with the U.S. global missile detection network, which includes satellites, Aegis ships on the Mediterranean, Persian Gulf and Red Sea, and land-based Patriot radars and interceptors." (Sen. Joseph Azzolina, Protecting Israel from Iran's missiles, Bayshore News, December 26, 2008). )

"This is and will remain a U.S. radar system,' Pentagon spokesman Geoff Morrell said.



'So this is not something we are giving or selling to the Israelis and it is something that will likely require U.S. personnel on-site to operate.'" (Quoted in Israel National News, January 9, 2009, emphasis added).

The U.S. led War on the People of Palestine and the Middle East is a Criminal Undertaking, namely toregarding Washington's insidious role, which is part of a carefully planned military agenda directed against Palestine and the broader Middle East. Netanyahu is a proxy, with a criminal record. He has the unbending support of Western Europe's "Classe politique".Israel and the Zionist lobby in the U.S. areexerting undue influenceas outlined by numerous analysts.Quite the opposite.. It targets those who are opposed to war, who call for a cease fire. It exerts influence in favour of the conduct of the U.S. military agenda in support of Israel.The targeting of civilians and the killing of children in Gaza is modelled on numerous US sponsored massacres of civilians (1945-2023) including(More than 30 Million mainly civilian deaths in US-led wars in what is euphemistically called the "post War Era").Veteran War correspondentreflected on the indescribable barbarity of the 2004 , which resulted in countless deaths and destruction. It was a genocide conducted by the U.S military:The U.S. is supportive of the Israeli genocide directed against the people of Palestine. Prime Minister Netanyahu is a criminal. He is Washington's proxy, unreservedly endorsed and supported by the Biden Administration as well as the U.S. Congress.Zionism constitutes the ideological underpinnings of contemporary U.S. imperialism and its unending war against the people of the Middle East.The Zionist "Greater Israel" dogma -as in all wars of religion since the dawn of mankind- is there to mislead people Worldwide as toZionism has become a useful instrument which is embodied in U.S. military doctrine. The "Promised Land" broadly coincides with America's hegemonic agenda in the Middle East, namely what the U.S. military has designated as the "New Middle East".There are strategic, geopolitical and economic objectives behind Israel's genocide directed against the People of Palestine. "Crimes are often committed to benefit their perpetrators":Israel's War against the People of Palestine serves the interests of Big Money, the Military Industrial Complex, Corrupt Politicians...The US military and intelligence apparatus are behind Israel's criminal bombing and invasion of Gaza. The unfolding Middle East War is largely directed against Iran.In 2003, the war on Iran project (Operation) was already Déjà Vu. It had been on the drawing board of the Pentagon for more than 15 years.Let us recall that at the outset of Bush's Second Term,dropped a bombshell, hinting, in no uncertain terms, that Iran wasof the rogue enemies of America. AndFor further details see my article below was first published by Global Research in May 2005, as well as PBS Interview with Z. Brzezinski is currently (November 2023) once more on the drawing board of the Pentagon, namely the possibility that Israel which is already bombing Lebanon and Syria,In June 2023, the US House of Representatives adoptedwhich provides a "Green Light" to wage war on Iran.The US House passed a resolution that, intimating without a shred of evidence that Iran has Nuclear Weapons:Whereas Iran is tagged (without evidence) as a Nuclear Power by the U.S. House of Representatives,In recent developments, Israeli Heritage Minister The Times of Israel reported that: "Amichai Eliyahu said Sunday [November 5, 2023] that one of Israel's options in the war against Hamas was to drop a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip"English subtitlesordered to "blow up" (September 2022) the, which constitutes aAmerica's strategic objective is, despiteWhat this implies is that America's military agenda against Russia and Iran constitutes, which is an Act of Economic Warfare against the People of Europe.The maritime gas reserves of the Persian Gulf are under a (joint ownership) partnership between Qatar and Iran (See diagram below).This partnership is supportive of the People of Palestine.In March 2022, "President Joe Biden following a meeting with Qatar's"designated, fulfilling the promise that he had made to Qatar earlier this year [2022], the White House said" ( Reuters, March 10, 2022 What is at stake are. Qatar is a "Partner" of Iran in relation to the strategic reserves of maritime gas in the Persian Gulf. There is no formaI military cooperation between the two countries.Washington's unspoken agenda is to break and/or destabilize Qatar's Partnership with Iran, by integrating Qatar into the US-NATO military orbit.It is worth noting that a few days prior to the October 7, 2023 Hamas operation, the Emir of Qatar laid the foundation stone for the Northern Dome expansion project" in(See map above).Qatar is bothas well as a Major. Reports confirm the development of a close relationship between the commanders of the US Air Force and the Qatari Emiri Air Force. The U.S. foreign policy objective is to ultimately destroy and undermine that "friendship" with Iran which is highly valued and supported by Qatari citizens.The export of gas from South Pars North Dome transits through Iran, Turkey and Russia.(the 3 largest holders Worldwide of natural gas reserves) reached an agreement in 2009 to create aA large number of countries including South Korea, India, Japan, China are importing LNG from Qatar.Last year (November 2022), "QatarEnergy signed a 27-year deal to supply China's Sinopec with liquefied natural gas". Qatar has also a strategic alliance with China. Washington's objective under the disguise of America's "Major Non-NATO Alliance" with Qatar is to:Iran is not only second in terms of its gas reserves after Russia, it ranks third Worldwide in relation to its oil reserves () versus a The Ben Gurion Canal Project was initially a "secret" (classified) U.S. project formulated in 1963 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLNG, a strategic think tank (focussing on nuclear radiation) on contract with the. The LLNG project was formulated in response to the nationalization of the Suez Canal in July 1956 by President(1956-1970). Its intent was to bypass the Suez Canal.project is currently contemplated as means control the channels of international maritime trade to the detriment of the people of the Middle East. It also seeks to destabilize China's maritime commodity trade.In the context of the broader US-led Middle East War, the Ben Gurion Canal Project is part of America's hegemonic military agenda. It is consistent with Netanyahu's "According to Yvonne Ridley:The U.S led war is intent upon confiscating all Palestinian territories, which would be appropriated by the State of Israel, acting asThe Greater Israel design is not strictly a Zionist Project for the Middle East, it is an integral part of US foreign policy, its strategic objective is to extend US hegemony as well as fracture and balkanize the Middle East.In this regard, Washington's strategy consists in destabilizing and weakening regional economic powers in the Middle East including Turkey and Iran. This policy - which is consistent with the Greater Israel - is accompanied by a process of political fragmentation.Since the Gulf war (1991), the Pentagon has contemplated the creation of a "Free Kurdistan" which would includeWhen viewed in the current context, including the siege on Gaza, the Zionist Plan for the Middle East coincides with America's long war against the Middle East. As we mentioned earlier the Zionist agenda provides an ideological and religious justification of America's long war against the Middle East.with the support of NATO.Needless to day, the ideological and religious underpinnings of the "Greater Israel" project are consistent with America's imperial design.While the Zionist agenda is not the driving force, it serves the useful purpose of misleading public opinion concerning America's long war against the people of the Middle East.Since the launching of the Theater Iran Near Term (TIRANNT) war games scenario in May 2003 (leaked classified doc), an escalation scenario involving military action directed against Iran and Syria had been envisaged, of which Syria was the first stage.. Numerous post 9/11 official statements and US military documents had pointed to an expanded Middle East war, involving the active participation of Israel.Israel is America's ally. Military operations are closely coordinated. Israel does not act without Washington's approval.Barely acknowledged by the media, the US and Israel, shortly after the Israel invasion of Gaza underThe X-band radar air defense system set up by the US in Israel in 2009 wouldConfirmed by the Pentagon,At the outset of Obama's Second Term, the US and Israel initiated discussions pertaining to a "presence in Israel, namelyAnd on September 17, 2017, awas inaugurated.According to the Israeli IDF spokesperson, the objective is to send a "message to the region, " including Iran, Lebanon, Syria and Palestine.In practice,, coordinated bywith America's allies playing a key (subordinate) role.For more of this compilation go here