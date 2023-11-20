Schoolchildren are being 'indoctrinated' into thinking miserable boys who may be questioning their gender may be happier if they transition to become girls, a promotional video of a primary school inclusion lesson reveals.Now, a recording has emerged of a teacher at Prae Wood Primary School, St Albans, taking a No Outsider lesson where she reads aloud a book to her class of ten-year-olds, explaining how an unhappy boy teddy called Thomas becomes happy when he transforms into a girl teddy called Tilly.The teacher reads the children a section from the book called Introducing Teddy - a conversation between a male teddy bear called Thomas, who feels he was born in the wrong body, and his best friend Errol.'''Is that why you've been so sad?'' Errol asked.'The book is one of many used as part of No Outsiders' inclusive teaching guide.He also said: 'I will teach children to explore and celebrate their own identities (not the plural - our intersectionality allows us to hold more than one identity).'A mother-of-one who spoke to MailOnline said her daughter was 11 when her Year 6 teacher at Hillcrest Primary School, Bristol, read the book to the class.She accused teachers of blurring the line between sex and gender.She said: 'My daughter told me when she had a No Outsiders day with guest visitors and a lesson where they read the Teddy book.'It's an extremely attractive idea to children we know are quite vulnerable.'I was cross. Within two months [of her daughter starting at the school] they had this No Outsiders lesson.'These [gender identities] are meaningless concepts.She added: '[My daughter's teacher] said some adults have difficulty understanding trans identity.'It's a dangerous idea that fuddy-duddy parents don't get this modern way of thinking.'I was concerned that this was presented as fact.'There are some activist teachers who believe in queering the curriculum and subverting meaning. They are driving this.''There are some well-meaning teachers who have been told this is the diverse thing to do. If they say anything about it that could end their teaching career.'It's a tragic situation.'Anna, another mother-of-one, is looking for a school for her daughter.When she visited a Church of England school, she was shocked to see a No Outsiders plaque outside.Anna said they added: 'Maybe this school isn't for you.'Anna said: 'By their logic boys are free to enter girl's spaces (and vice versa) on the basis of self declaration.'This is a violation of girl's boundaries, and teaching them to not have boundaries.'I enquired as to what my daughter would be subjected to if she correctly identified a person as their sex they are, apparently this is an ''open'' discussion and should be ''met in the middle ground.'''I said that myself and my daughter's father are not in favour of compelled speech [and] violation of sexed boundaries.The Family Education Trust's Lucy Marsh told MailOnline: 'Teaching children that they can change sex depending on how they feel on the inside is harmful indoctrination.'It is a dangerous safeguarding fail to tell children not to believe their eyes and to compel them to use ''preferred pronouns'' for their peers and adults.'This teaching also forces girls to accept boys into their toilets and changing rooms, which is in no way acceptable.'The No Outsiders programme promotes gender ideology as fact and encourages children to believe they could be born in the wrong body, which could lead them on a pathway to social transition and potentially irreversible damage from hormone treatments.'Children in primary schools do not need teaching about transgender lifestyles, this ideology has no place in schools and must be banned.'How many children will be harmed by this kind of inappropriate content in schools before the Government will take action?'There was little point in the Cass Review pointing out safeguarding failures within GIDS if schools are allowed to keep brainwashing children with gender nonsense.'Dr Cass concluded the centre was overwhelmed by the vast of number of referrals.Former Tavistock Trust doctor-turned-whistleblower Dr Az Hakeem told MailOnline: 'Affirmation is never questioning, only everyone saying ''yes you're right, you are [in the wrong body]'', which is unhelpful.'A Government spokesman said: 'Reports like these are exactly why we are reviewing the Relationships, Sex and Health education curriculum in schools.'We've been clear about the importance of biological sex and that contested views, like those around gender identity, should not be taught as fact.'This government's approach is to empower parents - so parents should see RHSE materials, have confidence materials being taught are age-appropriate and be completely involved on any decisions relating to their child.'No Outsiders, Andrew Moffatt, Prae Wood Primary School, Hillcrest Primary School and Bloomsbury did not respond to requests for comment.