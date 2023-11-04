a cautionary signal for the global economy...

The shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S reported a slide in profit and revenue for the third quarter, forcing the company to take a defensive position by eliminating upwards of 10,000 jobs as6. However, the shipper maintained its full-year guidance at the lower end of the previously stated guidance."If you look at the order book and what is going to come over the next couple of years, I think we're probably settling in for a very subdued and pressured environment for two to three years ahead," Chief Executive Officer Vincent Clerc told Bloomberg TV's Mark Cudmore and Tom MacKenzie on Friday morning.Maersk is considered a bellwether of global trade. Container lines are alreadyAs per the World Container Index and the Baltic Dry Index, global shipping rates of major routes have already plunged by 75%-85% from their 2021 peaks.Clerc said in a company press release, adding, "Since the summer, we have seen overcapacity across most regions triggering price drops and no noticeable uptick in ship recycling or idling."Maersk shares fell as much as 14% to 10,485 kroner, the lowest in three years in Copenhagen. Other shippers have slid on the news, including Hapag-Lloyd -6%, DSV -2.4%, and Kuehne + Nagel -1.8%., and recommended selling Maersk shares. Bloomberg Intelligence warned that Maersk might not see an upturn in earnings until 2025. And Morgan Stanley said the outlook is disappointing.Meanwhile, JPM's Global PMI Manufacturing Index has been stuck below 50 (contraction) for the entire year.This all