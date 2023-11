The Panama Canal, one of the world's main maritime trade routes, will further reduce daily ship crossings in the coming months due to a severe drought, the authorities managing the canal said late on Monday, increasing shipping costs Booking slots already reduced 31 per day , the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) said in a client advisory, andfrom Feb. 1.In recent months, the ACP has imposed various passage restrictions to conserve scarce water, including cutting vessel draft and daily passage authorizations.Water levels in Gatun Lake, the rainfall-fed principal reservoir that floats ships through the Panama Canal's lock system, have "continued to decline to unprecedented levels for this time of year," the ACP said.the authority said.A naturally occurring El Nino climate pattern associated with warmer-than-usual water in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean is contributing to Panama's drought The late arrival of this year's rains and the lack of precipitation in the Canal watershed had forced the canal authority to reduce average daily transit capacity slightly to 32 vessels per day since July 30.The existing restrictions have resulted inAn analyst note from the U.S. Energy Information Administration stressed that delays at the canalIt also said