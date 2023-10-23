© Pavel Bednyakov



Ukraine was ready to make peace with Russia and give up its plans to join NATO during negotiations in March 2022, but eventually abandoned the idea due to pressure from the United States, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder told the German newspaper.Schroeder said in an interview with the newspaper on Saturday.The former German chancellor said thatSchroeder told the newspaper that the potential peace agreement included five key points. First, under the draft deal, Kiev was supposed to abandon its NATO aspirations. Secondly, Ukraine should have restored the official status of the Russian language. Thirdly, Donbas was supposed to remain part of Ukraine, but with a special territorial status, like South Tyrol, an autonomous province in Northern Italy. Fourthly, Ukraine should have received security guarantees from the permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. The final, fifth issue under discussion was the status of Crimea, Schroeder told media.He said that"I thinkSchroeder was cited as saying by the newspaper.Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, including those in Turkiye in March 2022, but the negotiations have ultimately reached an impasse. In October 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree stating that Kiev could not hold peace talks as long as Vladimir Putin was president of Russia.