A priest who ordered a male prostitute and then called an ambulance after his friend collapsed from an overdose of erectile dysfunction pills is being investigated by prosecutors.According to local media, Father Tomasz Zmarzły from the church of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Angels in Poland had allegedly thrown a small party at his apartment in the city of Dąbrowa Górnicza.They then reportedly called the police who were eventually allowed inside where they found the priest's friend lying on the floor unconscious.He was taken to hospital where he later recovered and discharged himself.The Bishop of Sosnowiec which oversees the disgraced priest's parish said he had appointed a commission 'to urgently explain the circumstances of the situation.'Meanwhile, prosecutors have now launched their own investigation into the priest for failing to help his friend.Deputy district prosecutor Czesław Kurpiś said:Established in 1901, the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Angels in Dąbrowa Górnicza was the first church in Poland to receive the title of basilica which was given by Pope Leo XIII.