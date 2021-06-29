The Catholic Church in Poland is facing a wave of allegations of sexual abuse, church authorities said on Monday, as they laid out statistics on the extent of abuse amid an investigation into alleged cover-ups by a senior clergyman.Seen by many as a core element of Poland's national identity, the Catholic Church is a powerful force in public life. However, it has been rocked by a series of paedophilia scandals that have contributed to the erosion of its authority, especially among younger Poles."We have a wave of revelations," Adam Zak, coordinator for the protection of children and young people at the Conference of the Polish Episcopate, told a news conference."I would like to address all those who have been wronged and scandalised by the evil in the church. I would like to ask for forgiveness once again," said Wojciech Polak, the archbishop of Gniezno, who serves as primate, or the most senior bishop, of the Catholic Church in Poland.A map of church paedophilia created by activists and a left-wing lawmaker shows more than 580 cases that ended with a court ruling or have been reported by media nationwide.The conference came as the Vatican investigated one of the most senior figures in the Polish church, Stanislaw Dziwisz, who served as Archbishop of Krakow from 2005-2016 and had been accused of covering up paedophilia allegations.On Saturday the Vatican embassy in Poland said Angelo Bagnasco, the former Archbishop of Genoa, had been in Poland from June 17 to 26 to investigate alleged neglect of duty on the part of Dziwisz.