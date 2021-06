© Andrew Medichini/AP



The Vatican said Tuesday that Pope Francis has signed off on a rewrite of the universal Catholic Church's internal penal system, updating a version in place since the 1980s and laying out clearer penalties for the sexual abuse of minors.The changes, years in the making, are in part a response to the church's raft of abuse and financial scandals, which have often been magnified by secretive, highly subjective decision-making about how and whether to apply punishments.The pope, in a letter accompanying the revisions, said that the laws are intended to be clearer and simpler, while reducing the number of instances in which penalties are left to the "discretion of authorities.""It is necessary that these norms be closely related to social changes and the new needs of the People of God," the pope wrote.The church is now several decades into its effort to reduce cases of clerical abuse and better hold to account bishops and cardinals who have sometimes protected known abusers.Before these changes, Francis — under enormous pressure from a wave of abuse cases — had taken more piecemeal measures. In the aftermath of a global church abuse summit in 2019, Francis enacted legislation requiring priests and nuns to report abuse accusations to church authorities. He also drew up a new system for investigating complaints of abuse or coverup against bishops or other higher-ups, one of the long-standing trouble spots for the church. Application of the new system has been spotty.Even with the revisions, some of the foundational parts remain unchanged. Like the previous version , this one says that excommunication should be used only for the gravest offenses. One instance, then and now, that can lead to excommunication: procuring an abortion. Heretics and schismatics get the same punishment.The Vatican has been facing the fallout of a losing real estate investment in a London luxury property that allegedly landed large profits for the financiers who brokered the deal. Vatican prosecutors are investigating.Chico Harlan is The Washington Post's Rome bureau chief. Previously, he was The Post's East Asia bureau chief, covering the natural and nuclear disasters in Japan and a leadership change in North Korea. He has also been a member of The Post's financial and national enterprise teams.