EXCLUSIVE: Texas was previously thought to be one of the UFO hotspots of the US, but Las Vegas is emerging as one of the "prime locations" with a specific "craft" constantly being seen.Las Vegas is becoming the UFO hotspot of the US with mysterious 'cloaked' craft repeatedly being caught on camera.That's the view of leading investigator and US Army veteran Steve Barone. He has filmed hundreds of UFOs hovering over the iconic Sin City landscape on his YouTube channel Anomalous Vegas And he even believes they have become interested in nearby military bases. One clip, seen above, shows half a dozen bright white luminous objects appearing to move in formation in the night sky.Daily Star previously reported a spate of snake-like UFOs in Texas led to the state becoming a hive of 'ET' activity. Steve himself hasn't witnessed such objects, but has seenLas Vegas is "where it all began" and is becoming the "prime location to observe UFO-UAPs". The investigator believes one major reason is the proximity to military bases, with the craft keen to study the area."Firstly, the nuclear test site is located near Area 51," he explained. "Nuclear weapon testing began in 1951 with a 1-kiloton bomb dropped on Frenchman Flat.The UFO hunter admitted the craft "were much more prevalent early on" in his investigations. But he has a possible explanation."I think they know I was shooting videos of them and changed their locations and times when they would perform these fantastic aerial routines," Steve added.