© Samuel King Jr./U.S. Air Force



The Department of Defense (DoD) has officially confirmed to Liberation Times that the United States Air Force (USAF) has submitted a report about an incident involving an unknown object that occurred earlier this year to its Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) office, known as the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).The incident centred around a USAF pilot stationed at Florida's Eglin Air Force Base,over the Gulf of Mexico, sparked concern.Florida representative Matt Gaetz, who had been alerted and briefed on the incident, addressed it during the Congressional UAP Hearing in July 2023:Representative Gaetz added:Commenting to Liberation Times, DoD spokesperson, Susan Gough confirmed that Gaetz had been briefed and that the AARO had received a report from Eglin Air Force Base.Furthermore,Gough commented:In contrast to Representative Gaetz, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, representatives Tim Burchett and Anna Paulina Lunato a briefing by the USAF and the DoD. That action sparked an argument between USAF personnel and the representatives.The reason cited by the DoD was that representatives Luna and Burchett wereAnd reacting to the DoD's intention of publishing its analysis of the UAP incident, Representative Luna told Liberation Times:Previously, the USAF has come under scrutiny for its alleged lack of transparency regarding UAP.In November 2022, the DoD confirmed to Liberation Times that, reporting and analysis of UAP.Liberation Times has also previously reported about, and that the Air Force was actually willing to participate on the topic of UAP before executing a "180-degree turn."The acknowledgement that Eglin Air Force Base has apparently reported the incident to the AARO may suggest the USAF is ready to be more cooperative on the UAP topic.However, it would also be accurate to suggest that the USAF would face significant scrutiny from both representatives and the Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks (who now oversees the AARO) if it had chosen not to report the incident.