© Vandenberg UAP - credit to Andrew Pearce

The Eglin Event

"One of the pilots goes to check out that diamond formation [viewed on radar] and sees a large floating, what I can only describe as an orb, again, like I said, not have any human capability that I'm aware of."

"And when he approached, he said that his radar went down. He said that his FLIR (infrared camera) system malfunctioned and that he had to manually take this image from one of the lenses."

"Specifically within U.S. military training range airspace, the military service operating the training range works closely with the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to ensure awareness and safety for the range."

"NORAD is not solely responsible for the airspace within the U.S. and works closely with the FAA and other airspace authorities, such as the military services who control their own training range airspace"

"Incursions into our training ranges and designated airspace pose safety of flight and operations security concerns, and may pose national security challenges. DOD takes reports of incursions - by any aerial object, identified or unidentified - very seriously, and investigates each one."

A Situation Where China, Russia And Truly Unexplainable Craft Can Thrive In America's Backyard

With escalation comes the threat of losses and the growing realisation that the world's greatest superpower has no supremacy over its skies.

A Lack Of Coordination

"Our operations team uses the term "unidentified track" during the "detection" phase of our aerospace warning mission; an "unidentified track" is either correlated to an identified airborne object or not, and NORAD leaders make a threat assessment on the track.



"We move through additional operational procedures for anything assessed to be a threat. We do not continue to monitor those tracks assessed to not pose a threat."

"North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) work with the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office through normal staff processes for the Office of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon.



"NORAD and USNORTHCOM have shared data and information with AARO to support that office's work, and NORAD and USNORTHCOM incorporate AARO data into the commands' activities and operations as appropriate."

NORAD Is Misunderstood

"The designation provides a common reference for any operational requirements."

Change Is Needed

"It was stated explicitly to me by these test pilots that if you have UAP experience, the best thing you can do for your career is forget it and not tell anyone."



"Because any type of reporting, either above the surface or below the surface, does have a perceived consequence to these people. And that is a culture we must change if we want to get to the truth."

"In one instance, while the UAP Task Force was still the primary UAP interface for DoD, a mid-grade Air Force officer was reprimanded and admonished by their chain of command for reaching out to Task Force members."

"They looked at it, said it was weird, and didn't know what it was - there was then a brief silence before they just left."