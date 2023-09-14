How can spherical objects, lacking wings or apparent means of propulsion, remain stationary against strong winds or travel at the speed of sound? Moreover, how could they conduct such remarkable maneuvers without emitting any heat signature?

Marik von Rennenkampff served as an analyst with the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, as well as an Obama administration appointee at the U.S. Department of Defense.