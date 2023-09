© Roman Koksarov



"Their [weapons] stocks are not up. The industries are down. And even if they wanted to get their industries up and running, they'd have to switch over to wartime production. And that would assume that you have adequate oil and gas. They don't. This winter is going to be a really tell-tale moment for Europe on just what they can achieve realistically, as opposed to their pipe dreams and the military exercises that they conduct."

All thirty-one NATO countries plus Sweden are reportedly gearing up to conduct the bloc's biggest military drills since the Cold War in early 2024. Sputnik reached out to Michael Maloof, a former security policy analyst with the Office of the Secretary of Defense, to get a sense of the risks posed by the exercises.British business media reported Monday thatwith the drills' pretext being to practice "repelling Russian aggression" against allies. The drills, dubbedare set to involve up toaccording to sources familiar with the plans.The exercises are the first of their kind since 2021, with the alliance previously mostly avoiding large-scale exercises in Russia's direct vicinity amid concerns about Moscow's possible reaction amid repeated warnings by Russian Foreign Intelligence that some NATO countries may be preparing to transform the Ukrainian proxy conflict into a direct shooting war with Russia.Former Pentagon analyst Michael Maloof told Sputnik."Pointing to the exercises' expectedsomething Ukraine has lacked utterly throughout its three-month long counteroffensive this summer, Maloof emphasized that the drills appear aimed at going fromon NATO's part, "assuming that there's an invasion, and that Russia has allies participating."The exercises will be meant to "show coordination on a wartime footing", the observer said, and NATO will likely use experience gained by observing fighting in Ukraine to "coordinate their air, sea, land, but also their space and cyber capabilities together.""That said," Maloof noted,with Europe and the United States each running low on weapons and ammunition after sending nearly $100 billion in arms assistance to Kiev over the past 18 months."If, in fact, there was a war,and what have you in international watersto deal with" US attempts to set up a logistical supply train across the Atlantic.The observer doesn't believe that the alliance is "really ready for a real confrontation and real head-on war" with Russia, with any conflagration certain to result in "tremendous losses."its hypersonic missiles, which would only take just a few minutes to get to European cities" with little if any warning time, Maloof emphasized.""So [NATO] can show off their exercises, their bravado, and certainly Moscow can learn from them, how they might integrate their air, land, sea along with the their cyber [capabilities]," he said. Otherwise, if Russia was ever attacked directly on the ground by the Western bloc, Maloof predicts thatgiven the warnings outlined in Russia's nuclear doctrine about Moscow's potential response to powerful conventional attacks which threaten the existence of the state.the observer stressed, pointing out thatin Ukraine, in which Western countries have shed no blood,