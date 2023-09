© Epoch Times



Keller-Stanislawski ... reported her institute was massively overwhelmed, causing substantial delays in the evaluation of vaccine side effects that persist until this day. For example, she said, data from the "SafeVac" app released by PEI in December 2020 has yet to be analysed. The app was developed by PEI to allow easy reporting of adverse events. ... They have received so many reports that they overwhelmed the technical infrastructure supporting the app. Data from 700,000 participants remain unprocessed ...



Additionally, PEI staff were dramatically overworked. "There were people who only dealt with deaths and people who only dealt with myocarditis. We had much more work than before, all because of this vaccine. We had to get help from other departments because we didn't have enough people to handle the adverse events."

According to Keller-Stanislawski, data from the Association of Statutory Health Insurance and from insurance companies also remain to be evaluated. Although the RKI has developed a program that can process the insurance data, it requires further adjustments, which have yet to be carried out. The insurance data include, for example, doctors' diagnoses in connection with Covid vaccination that could shed light on vaccine side effects. In other words ... the PEI, whose task it is to investigate the safety of Covid vaccines, has published all their reviews on adverse events so far on only on the basis of self-initiated reports from physicians and affected patients.

The questioning of .... Lothar Wieler ... revealed, among other things, that the RKI has not proven on the basis of their own studies the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine. According to Wieler, such a study has been conducted, but it is still being evaluated. ... Only shortly before, Wieler had told the committee that monitoring the effectiveness of vaccination was among the central tasks of the RKI.

The circumstances under which the Committee's questioning took place were striking. For example, Lothar Wieler was accompanied by an employee of the Federal Ministry of Health, a certain Heiko Rottmann-Großner .... He testified that his task was to ensure that Wieler was complying with his leave to testify. As a civil servant, Wieler requires authorisation to provide information on matters that are subject to official secrecy. The authorisation regulates in detail the topics on which a witness in the civil service may not provide information.



According to media reports, Wieler's authorisation was multiple pages long, while that of PEI bureaucrat [Keller-Stanislawski] was only one page. ... [Rottmann-Großner] repeatedly gave hand signals to Wieler during the questioning, and occasionally he also passed notes to him. Committee members complained of this practice, and ultimately compelled [Rottmann-Großner] to sit two chairs further away from Wieler.

The major German political parties will never investigate the pandemic response, because they are all complicit in it. Across the entire political landscape of the Federal Republic,and only in the state parliament of Brandenburg do they have sufficient seats to gather an investigatory committee on the transgressions of the Corona era. On Friday, 1 September, the AfD-convened Brandenburg Corona Committee summoned(the German counterpart to Anthony Fauci) andhead of the Department of Pharmaceutical Safety and Diagnostics at theThey were questioned for six hours on the Covid vaccines.Journalists who eagerly reported Wieler's every utterance during the Covid pandemic almost totally ignored his committee testimony. Among the few exceptions iswho has provided extensive reporting at Apollo News Germany's public health authority,our pharmaceuticals regulator, have taken even the most basic steps to evaluate the frequency or nature of vaccine injuries, or even the effectiveness of the vaccines in general. Technical problems, staff shortages, and the sheer extent of the data, has prevented them from fulfilling their most basic duties.The PEI didn't start evaluating adverse vaccination events yesterday. They've been doing this for many years, and yet somehow the world's most safe and effective vaccine yielded so many adverse event reports that they literally broke their computers and made their routine safety evaluations impossible.These reports are extremely laborious to prepare and physicians receive no remuneration for time spent writing them.will also have disinclined many physicians even to think of associating health problems with the vaccines in the first place.Also too,So, it's just the core role of the RKI, no big deal that they've never gotten around to it.Rottmann-Großner is not just anybody. He's the former head of the "Health Security" subdivision of the Health Ministry; from Katja Gloger and Georg Mascolo's 2021 book Ausbruch , we know that he was an eager and early advocate for lockdowns and other heavy restrictions, demanding a nationwide "shut-down" as early as 24 February, the very day the WHO endorsed Chinese mass containment.It is hard for me to put into words,The Federal Republic forced literally millions of Germans to receive not just one, not just two, but at least three novel Covid jabs against a virus that posed genuine risk to very few of them. In many cases the state threatened unemployment for noncompliance, shut the unvaccinated out of public life for months, and even tried to mandate vaccination via the Bundestag. Despite these grave violations of personal autonomy and bodily integrity, the bureaucrats who supported these crimes and justified them with relentless lies about virological doom now plead that their offices simply don't have the time to establish how safe or how effective the jabs they continue to promote actually were.