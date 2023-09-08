Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.
Austria's Chancellor, Karl Nehammer, believes that purchasing Russian gas is morally unpleasant but necessary to ensure the country's energy security. He made this statement on Monday during an interview on ORF channel.

Responding to the host's question about the need to refrain from buying Russian gas in order to avoid supporting Russia, Nehammer emphasized that gas is needed for the country's energy security.

"Our main priority is energy security. If it is compromised, our systems, production and people's energy supply will be affected. First and foremost, we are focused on ensuring energy supply security. It's unpleasant from a moral standpoint but it's a reality. And it's my duty as Chancellor to do so," Nehammer stated.

In June 2018, an agreement was signed to extend the existing contract between Gazprom Export LLC and OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH for the supply of Russian natural gas to Austria until 2040. The head of OMV, Alfred Stern, had previously stated that OMV would continue to purchase Russian gas under the contract because it did not fall under EU sanctions.

The Austrian government has repeatedly expressed its desire to reduce its dependence on Russian gas. According to data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas, in July of this year, 66% of Austria's gas imports came from Russia. Experts note that the actual share may be even higher, as tracing the origin of all imported gas is not always possible.

The agreement on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to EU countries expires at the end of 2024. In July, Ukraine's Minister of Energy, Herman Galushchenko, stated that it was unlikely to be extended.