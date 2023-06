© AFL



Germany's Economy Minister warns that Europe's largest economy might be forced to shut production if Ukraine's gas transit agreement with Russia is not extended beyond 2024.Europe's largest economy could end up shutting down industrial production if Ukraine's agreement with Russia to transit gas to Europe is not extended, Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck warned on Monday., revealing that the country's GDP recorded a growth decline in two consecutive quarters.In an economic forum in eastern Germany's Bad Saarow, the Vice Chancellor cautioned that policymakers should avoid "making the same mistake again" of presuming that the economy will not be impacted without preparing plans to secure energy supplies.he stressed.Germany, he added.This will make establishing the planned LNG terminals north of the country, a project that would increase storage capacity but is opposed by locals and evniormental activist groups, vital to maintain energy flow to Eastern Germany and Eastern Europe, Habeck said.The Center on Global Energy Policy published a report last week stating that"Direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on the extension of the transit contract look highly implausible in the current environment," the report said, citing a lack of political consensus.Last week, Europe's statistics agency Eurostat announcedPredictions of a recession in the Eurozone go back as far as the first months which followed the start of the conflict in Ukraine. However, in November 2022 , the EU Commission published a report titled 'Autumn 2022 Economic Forecast: The EU Economy at a turning point, where it projected a recession nearing ahead.