What the Scientists Did

Experimental design: Mass spectrometry examination of biological samples was used to detect the presence of specific fragments of recombinant Spike protein in subjects who received mRNA-basedvaccines.

The study group, from southern Italy, was 40 subjects, 20 were vaccinated with the full cycle of mRNA vaccine as of April 2022, being part of the health sector, and 20 were unvaccinated with negativity for COVID-19 to nasopharyngeal test and with no titer of any antibodies. Other 20 unvaccinated persons were added that were positive for COVID-19.

The specific PP-Spike fragment was found in 50% of the biological sample analyzed (Figures 1C-E and 2). This presence was independent of the SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody titer. The antibody titers had a geometric mean of 629.86BAU/mL (Figure 1E). The minimum time PP-Spike was detected was 69 days after vaccination, while the maximum time was 187days. Allcontrols (samples from unvaccinated individuals) were negative. The control group (20 unvaccinated people) was also tested after contracting COVID-19 and was negative for PP-spike.

Covid Vaccine Becomes Part of Human DNA?

Does this Explain IgG4 Immune Tolerance?

They Should Have Tested for This Before Mandating These Vaccines

Hope for Vaccinated People

This is not an Anti-Science Post.