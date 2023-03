Pfizer is over it by a factor of 10

The DNA vector molecules from which the mRNA is created ('transcribed') is a stable entity, and it is shown to be present at non-trivial levels in the vaccines. It will therefore presumably get into bacteria and human cells throughout the injected person, to be potentially transcribed into mRNA and cause long-term expression of spike protein.



We must hope that vector-carrying, spike-expressing cells are progressively eliminated by the immune system, but if tolerance is created by long-term exposure to the toxic spike protein then this removal may not be very efficient. In this worst-case but feasible scenario, a residue of spike producing cells may exist for months or years - slowly and steadily damaging many organs and tissues in the vaccinated individual. Treatments that help to eliminate or negate the action of the spike protein need to be established, and fortunately various candidate interventions are now being reported.

The mRNA Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna contain billions of particles of self-replicating DNA that may turn human cells into long-term factories for the COVID-19 spike protein, a study has found Persistence of spike protein is believed by experts to be a contributor to adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccines by inducing auto-immune attacks on the heart and other organs, among other mechanisms.The discovery was made in the first deep sequencing of the mRNA products, carried out by Dr. Kevin McKernan of Medicinal Genomics and his team.The researchers add that in either case it "equates to billions of antibiotic resistant plasmids injected per person per shot". That's before they replicate:The researchers express concern that the plasmids also confer resistance to the antibiotics neomycin and kanamycin on any bacteria that take them up, and worry that this may "transform the gut microbiome" of a human host.Dr. Anthony Brookes, Professor of Genomics and Health Data Science at the University of Leicester, told the Daily Sceptic: "This is a solid piece of research by a very knowledgeable team."He added:Governments that have approved and mandated these products should make a priority of replicating these worrying findings and fully investigating their implications.