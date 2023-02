First, mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are given in the upper arm muscle or upper thigh, depending on the age of who is getting vaccinated.



After vaccination, the mRNA will enter the muscle cells. Once inside, they use the cells' machinery to produce a harmless piece of what is called the spike protein.... After the protein piece is made, our cells break down the mRNA and remove it, leaving the body as waste.

What Ugur learnt was that the location to which a vaccine delivers its 'wanted poster' really mattered. The reason for this, the couple's team in Mainz later realised, was that not all dendritic cells ... were created equal. The ones that resided in lymph nodes - of which the spleen is the largest - were particularly adept at capturing mRNA and making sure the instructions it carried were acted upon. These kidney-bean shaped organs, found under our armpits, in our groins, and at several other outposts in the body, are the information hubs of the immune system. (p. 98)

"How substantial could the immune response be if a vaccine got into all lymphatic tissues around the body, and recruited all the resident DCs [dendritic cells] into action?" (p. 105)

About the Author:

Robert Kogon is a pen name for a widely-published financial journalist, a translator, and researcher working in Europe. Follow him at Twitter here. He writes at edv1694.substack.com.

The CDC's information page on Covid-19 vaccines contains the following bullet points on "How mRNA COVID-19 vaccines work:"Or, in other words, asBut look at the below picture from a recent presentation on mRNA vaccination at the European Parliament. The picture was posted on Twitter by Virginie Joron, a French member of the parliament.Have a close look at Türeci's slide, which tells a very different story than that which the CDC has been telling Americans for the last two years.The subtitle of the slide isThe deltoid is not the right place; the lymph nodes are.Once in the lymph nodes, a specific sort of cell, the dendritic cells, is supposed to manufacture the spike protein: here colorfully described as the "wanted poster" that will help the immune system to identify the SARS-CoV-2 virus in case of subsequent exposure.A passage from The Vaccine , the book that Türeci and her husband, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin, wrote which journalist Joe Miller, explains why BioNTech's platform specifically targets the lymph nodes:Indeed, Sahin and Türeci were so determined to get their mRNA into the lymph nodes that(p. 104).Needless to say, such an approach was not likely to obtain wide acceptance as a vaccine! This is why the couple, as explained in their book, needed toHaving elicited an immune response by way of injection into the groin, Sahin is even said to have wondered:So, why has the CDC been lying about this for the last two years and insisting that the mRNA "stays in the arm?" Well, the obvious answer is thatsince otherwise we could fearIt is worth noting, moreover, that in developing its vaccine, as discussed in my earlier article here , BioNTech simply skipped the so-called safety pharmacology studies whose purpose is precisely to test a candidate vaccine for potential systemic adverse effects - and regulators, including the FDA, let the company do it.