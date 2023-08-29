© Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/AFP



"There are a lot of meetings like that. The General Staff is constantly making adjustments, depending on what is happening on the front line. Obviously, these adjustments are always being discussed with our partners in order to actualize the deliveries of additional [weapons]."

Kiev keeps its Western backers updated about the situation on the ground, President Zelensky's senior adviser has said...President Vladimir Zelensky's top adviser has admitted, confirming a report about a recent meeting between Kiev's top general, Valery Zaluzhny, and NATO commanders.According to Podoliak, Kiev's military strategy remains "flexible," and evolves in accordance with the situation on the ground.He told a Ukrainian TV channel Saturday:The Guardian reported on Saturday that "eleven days ago,in light of its sluggish offensive, the newspaper said. Ukrainian and NATO officials reportedly also discussed plans for the winter and beyond.Kiev's much-anticipated offensive, which was launched in early June, has so far failed to win any significant territory, costing the Ukrainian army heavy losses in men and Western-supplied armor in the process.The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal reported recently that. It was said that one of the complaints was that the Ukrainian army had dispersed its most-equipped units along the front line, instead of focusing on a concentrated strike in one place.The jets have long been on Kiev's 'wish list', as the country hopes to salvage its combat operations.Russia has repeatedly warned that Western weapons will not change the course of the conflict, and will only draw NATO closer to open confrontation with Moscow.