A fast stream of solar wind hit Earth over the weekend, sparking a rare display of August auroras around the Arctic Circle. "On Saturday, Aug. 19th, I got to see my first Northern Lights of the season," reports Göran Strand, who sends this picture from Östersund, Sweden (latitude +63N):In the Arctic, August auroras are. This gives observers a chance of see a mix of colors: Twilight blue and geomagnetic green. "Blue night-sky auroras are so beautiful with a warm horizon at the bottom," notes Strand.More than 200 km inside the Arctic Circle, an automated camera at the STF Turiststation in Abisko, Sweden, photographed the same display . "This is the earliest we have seen auroras in at least 17 years," says Chad Blakley of Lights over Lapland. as early as next year . Earth's magnetosphere is buzzing with energy, and it only takes a single stream of solar wind to light up our planet's poles. Note to Arctic sky watchers: Be alert for green+blue in the weeks ahead as the Midnight Sun fades to black. Aurora alerts: SMS Text