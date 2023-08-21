arctic aurora
A fast stream of solar wind hit Earth over the weekend, sparking a rare display of August auroras around the Arctic Circle. "On Saturday, Aug. 19th, I got to see my first Northern Lights of the season," reports Göran Strand, who sends this picture from Östersund, Sweden (latitude +63N):

In the Arctic, August auroras are extra-special because the glow of the Midnight Sun has not yet faded away. This gives observers a chance of see a mix of colors: Twilight blue and geomagnetic green. "Blue night-sky auroras are so beautiful with a warm horizon at the bottom," notes Strand.

More than 200 km inside the Arctic Circle, an automated camera at the STF Turiststation in Abisko, Sweden, photographed the same display. "This is the earliest we have seen auroras in at least 17 years," says Chad Blakley of Lights over Lapland. "Our automated camera has been in operation since 2005-2006. I checked the archives. Aug. 19, 2023, is the earliest display on record, edging out Aug. 20, 2013 by a single day."

The early start to aurora season highlights the increasing strength of Solar Cycle 25, now racing toward a Solar Max expected as early as next year. Earth's magnetosphere is buzzing with energy, and it only takes a single stream of solar wind to light up our planet's poles. Note to Arctic sky watchers: Be alert for green+blue in the weeks ahead as the Midnight Sun fades to black.