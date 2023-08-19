Via European Journal of Clinical Investigation:
"Vaccination has been widely implemented for mitigation of coronavirus disease-2019 (Covid-19), and by 11 November 2022, 701 million doses of the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) had been administered and linked with 971,021 reports of suspected adverse effects (SAEs) in the European Union/European Economic Area (EU/EEA).1 Vaccine vials with individual doses are supplied in batches with stringent quality control to ensure batch and dose uniformity.2 Clinical data on individual vaccine batch levels have not been reported and batch-dependent variation in the clinical efficacy and safety of authorized vaccines would appear to be highly unlikely. However, not least in view of the emergency use market authorization and rapid implementation of large-scale vaccination programs, the possibility of batch-dependent variation appears worthy of investigation. We therefore examined rates of SAEs between different BNT162b2 vaccine batches administered in Denmark (population 5.8 million) from 27 December 2020 to 11 January 2022...In layman's terms, how sick these shots made the recipients, on average, depended on which batch they were taken from.
The observed variation in SAE [severe adverse event] rates and seriousness between BTN162b2 vaccine batches in this nationwide study was contrary to the expected homogenous rate and distribution of SAEs between batches.
In conclusion, the results suggest the existence of a batch-dependent safety signal for the BNT162b2 vaccine, and more studies are warranted to explore this preliminary observation and its consequences."
Now, in testimony in the Australian Senate, a Pfizer goon called Krishan Thiru - whom I have reported on previously due to his stubborn unwillingness to answer basic questions about whether his employer tested for transmission in its shoddy COVID-19 trials (it didn't) - has admitted that the corporation reserved a set-aside batch of COVID shots for its employees in Australia, which bypassed normal regulatory oversight, while giving the general population separate batches.
Via NTD News:
"According to two executives at Pfizer Inc., Australia-based staff at the pharmaceutical company were provided with their own separate batch of specially imported COVID-19 vaccines. The executives spoke at a hearing in the Australian Senate, where they were questioned by Queensland Senator Malcolm Roberts.
An excerpt from the hearing was subsequently shared by Mr. Roberts on his YouTube channel. The shared segment depicts the Pfizer representatives — Dr. Krishan Thiru, Medical Director for Pfizer Australia and New Zealand, and the company's Head of Regulatory Sciences, Dr. Brian Hewitt — fielding the senator's questions."
As the shots were free for all Australians at the point of service (Pfizer got the government to foot the bill) and there was no supply shortage, there is no apparent legitimate reason for Pfizer to give its employees shots from a separate batch.
But there is one very likely nefarious reason.
Given the totality of the evidence - the massive spike in cancer and heart attacks (and innumerable other devastating health effects) worldwide post-2020, the varied side effect rates based on batch, and Pfizer reserving a select batch for its own employees in Austrtalia (and most likely in every country where it operates) - the picture of what Pfizer has done, and the forethought and malice with which it committed what is likely the greatest crime in world history, begins to paint itself.
