In Denmark, 4.2 percent of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine batches accounted for 71 percent of suspected adverse events (SAEs), according to Danish researchers in a recent study published in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation on March 30.The study has raised serious concerns about the inconsistencies in the quality of different vaccine batches and the implications for vaccine recipients.Danish researchers studied the rates of SAEs between different batches of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, BNT162b2, which was administered in Denmark from December 27, 2020-January 11, 2022.There were approximately 7.8 million doses administered to 3.7 million people from 52 different Pfizer vaccine batches during that time period.Serious SAEs mean hospitalization, life-threatening illness, or permanent disability."These are critically important results," said Dr. Peter McCullough on Substack . McCullough is a renowned internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist, as well as a contributor to The Epoch Times.Jessica Rose, a Canadian molecular biologist who has focused on analyzing the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data, applauded the authors for providing this evidence, yet pointed out the reporting could have been more accurate.Max Schmeling, one of the research authors replied to Rose saying the data they obtained from the Danish Serum Institute "comes closest to being the real number of administered doses." He further explained that this is because the shipped doses excluded any vials the Serum Institute may have already had in stock. However, after further investigation, Schmeling told The Epoch Times that a recent query of the Serum Institute verified that the number of shipped vaccine doses were essentially the same as the number of administered vaccine doses.This problem was not found only in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines.Many factors contribute to variations in vaccine quality, including vaccine manufacturing, storage, transportation, and clinical handling.In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration has issued guidance for COVID-19 vaccine development and licensing. But according to McCullough, there are no inspections of the final filled and finished vials required under Emergency Use Authorization.The authors of the Danish study acknowledged there are certain limitations to their study.The SAE reporting system managed by the Danish Medical Agency is a passive surveillance system similar to VAERS in the United States, so it may be under-reporting, over-reporting, or incomplete.Additionally, the SAE case history of prior COVID-19 was unknown. Specific SAE types, demographics of SAE cases, and other factors were not examined."More studies are warranted to explore this preliminary observation and its consequences," wrote the authors in the Danish report.The Epoch Times has contacted Pfizer for comment.