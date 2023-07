It is important to note that I do not have the 'doses' (dose number) for the relevant yellow vax lots as per the VAERS data. It is a pity. If I had these data, I could provide a much better analysis. For the purposes of this analysis, I assume that the batch sizes per lot are equal [to those in the Danish study]. This might be a very bad assumption, but what can I do? I'm still better than the CDC staff, combined.

Jessica Rose is obviously more pleasant and less censorious than some of the other commentators who have been trying to 'debunk' the suggestion by a group of German scientists that the 'yellow' batches in the recent Danish Pfizer-BioNTech batch-variability study could be placebos But her own ' debunking ' has one obvious problem. Her criticism focuses on the claim that the 'placebo' batches actually have many adverse events associated with them, just not in Denmark, where the study was focused. However,She says so herself. Thus she writes:Moreover, the problem is even more serious. As seen in the above quote, Jessica Rose simply assumes that the appropriate denominators for the VAERS reports are equal to the denominators in the Danish study, i.e., the number of doses of each batch deployed in Denmark. But we do in fact know the total number of doses included in the batches in question, and, unsurprisingly, it is far higher. Why unsurprisingly? Well, because the whole is greater than the part.As discussed in my previous article , these are EU batch releases falling under the authority of Germany's Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) as the responsible regulator. Needless to say, the number of doses deployed in just one - moreover, small - EU country is usually going to be less than the total.In his interview with Milena Preradovic (which is the source of the entire controversy), the German chemistry professor Gerald Dyker notes that, per information provided by the PEI, the total number of doses contained in a batch or lot was "a little less than 1.4 million". Assuming batch releases have been consistently of this volume, this means that the actual number of doses in the EU batch releases is anywhere from nearly three times (FH8469) to nearly 20 times (FM3289) the totals assumed in Jessica Rose's analysis.Not surprisingly, since these are EU batch releases, they are almost all foreign (i.e., non-U.S.) reports, and the location simply appears as such - 'foreign' - in top-level VAERS searches. But what is interesting to note is that when Jessica Rose did a search for filing location using a more advanced ('split type') search parameter, she came up with just a few far-flung locations like Brazil, Montenegro, Japan, Moldova, etc. - but not a single EU country! These are EU batches. So, where are the EU countries? In fact, they are undoubtedly all the rest of the reports.The way to try to validate or invalidate the Danish results is not by digging around in the highly fragmentary VAERS foreign report data, but rather the old-fashioned way dictated by the scientific method. Other researchers in other, preferably EU, countries with access to comparable and similarly complete data, including both adverse event reports and number of doses deployed, have to try to reproduce the results.It is worth stressing that it is precisely due to the intervention of unnamed 'European regulators' that the VAERS data are even more fragmentary and unhelpful than they would otherwise have been. And it is none other than the release of the batches by one very important European regulator, Germany's Paul Ehrlich Institute, that is at issue in this whole affair.Finally, Jessica Rose also claims to have provided support for the theory that the Danish findings are merely a result of undetected age-confounding. Thus, she compares the 'worst' blue batch in the sample to one randomly chose yellow batch and finds that the mean age of the blue-batch recipients is significantly higher than the mean age of the yellow-batch recipients.The tabular search results for the yellow batch (FG9019) are shown below. The age is unknown in nearly 70% of the cases.And here are the results for the blue batch (EJ6134).Yet again, the age is unknown in nearly 70% of the cases. This is not at all typical for VAERS, by the way. Below is the age distribution for all the adverse events reports for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine excluding the foreign reports i.e., for U.S. reports only.The age is unknown is only 10% of the reports. Although not acknowledged in the CDC notice, it would appear that the recipient's age has also been scrubbed from most or all of the EU reports.In any case, if one suspects that the batch variability in the Danish study is just a function of the ages of the vaccinees, why not ask the authors if they have relevant information? As it so happens, they do, and Vibeke Manniche, one of the authors, has addressed the issue in the below tweet reply to Denis Rancourt.