The whole system is powered by energy from the sun, and the moon reminds us of the unfortunate propensity of man for lunacy. By lunacy I do not mean that which afflicts the occupants of the 125,000 mental hospital beds in Britain. I mean his tendency to infantile behaviour, to embrace and act out irrational beliefs and idiotic ideas. This form of lunacy from time to time afflicts us all and is a condition from which no social class or group, however privileged or academic, is entirely free.