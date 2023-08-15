© GIORGIO VIERA /AFP via Getty Images



The 77-year-old also mocked his closest rival for the Republican nomination Ron DeSantis, who he is leading in the polls by more than 40 pointsDonald Trump has bragged he has a "close to 100 per cent" chance of beating Joe Biden if he faces him in the 2024 US presidential election.The 77-year-old — who is facing a maximum of 55 years in prison if found guilty of the four criminal charges against him related to the 6 January Capitol riot and his alleged plot to stay in power — also mocked his closest rival for the Republican nomination Ron DeSantis, who he is leading in the polls by more than 40 points.Trump also told DailyMail.com at the event about DeSantis: "He didn't have many people show up. That's not good."He's doing very poorly in the polls. Very, very poorly. And I think he's going to be leaving the race pretty soon, I think."Trump was arraigned for a record third time on 1 August and has pled not guilty to four charges against him related to the 6 January Capitol riot and his alleged plot to stay in power.Lawyers for Trump and federal prosecutors appeared in a federal courtroom on Friday morning to discuss what restrictions could be imposed before his trial, where he was slapped with restrictions on what he could say before the proceedings.Trump's trial is still months away and it has been proposed jury selection starts in December so a trial could get underway just after the new year.He has denied his involvement in the events of 6 January that saw his supporters storm the Capitol Building in Washington D.C., leaving five people dead and others injured.