© JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The judge presiding over special counsel Jack Smith's 2020 election case against Donald Trump rejected a request by the former president's lawyers to delay a hearing on a protective order proposal. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan , who is based in Washington, D.C., issued an order on Tuesday scheduling the hearing to take place on Friday at 10 a.m. ET and waiving the requirement of the defendant's appearance.The order made its way to the docket a couple hours after Smith's and Trump's teams sent a joint filing in response to Chutkan's demand that they settle on two dates and times for when they would be available to appear for a hearing by the end of the week.While Smith's team said the government is available "any time" Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday, Trump's legal team asked that the hearing be pushed back until next week because of scheduling issues."President Trump will not appear. However, he would like to have both his counsel John Lauro and Todd Blanche at the hearing," their response said.The joint filing did not explain the assertion that Friday had been "lost" as an option. The Daily Wire reached out to Trump's lawyers seeking comment on the judge's order on Tuesday.Trump's lawyers filed their response to Smith's proposed order just before the deadline at 5 p.m. ET after Chutkan denied their request for an extension over the weekend. The defense asked for a narrower protective order while raising concerns about Trump's First Amendment rights being unduly constrained. In addition, they asked for a hearing on the matter "at the earliest convenient date."Trump, who is running a 2024 campaign for another term in the White House, has pleaded not guilty to charges over an alleged effort to overturn the results of the last presidential contest. In a post to Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump raised conflict of interest concerns regarding Chutkan, noting her past work at a law firm that also had employed Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.The former president has broadly denied any wrongdoing while claiming he is the target of a "witch hunt" as he faces multiple criminal indictments on both the federal and state levels — including charges in another, documents-related case brought by Smith. In June, a judge granted a protective order that restrained Trump from disclosing evidence in the documents case.