In a new scathing op-ed, former President Trump detailed many of the insanities coming from his political opponents as they pushed the completely unproven idea of Trump-Russia collusion . He made the case that despite all the grief he and many close to him have been subjected to as a result of the Russiagate Hoax, the true victims of the madness are the American people.After kicking off with a brief introduction establishing the piece's premise, the former president took us back to his run for office in 2016, discussing campaign promises including his vows to end mass illegal immigration, globalist trade deals, the sellout of the US to Communist China, and to "stand up to the permanent bureaucracy and the corporate media."Former President Trump also promised to end the "neocon addiction to endless foreign wars." He notably is the first US President since Jimmy Carter to start no new wars "For nearly three years, they carried out a massive disinformation campaign and lawless persecution based on the monstrous lie that I was a traitor to my country," he explained.Any doubts that the FBI had not made the massive monetary offer to British spy Christopher Steele were thrown to the wayside after FBI supervisory analyst Brian Auten confirmed during a legal testimony this event took place at an overseas October 2016 meeting.Trump argued that this "sickness was driven from the very top," as FBI Director James Comey had routinely badgered agents to enact further surveillance and warrants of Trump, repeatedly asking, "Where is the FISA, where is the FISA?""They knew the truth, yet they put our country through hell."Despite all the hurdles Trump says he, his family, staff, and many others around him faced, he maintained that "the real victims were the American People," as this "hoax" has worked to survey US democracy, threaten national security, and put American freedoms in peril."At a critical moment when we should have been reducing tensions with Russia, the Russia Hoax stoked mass hysteria that helped drive Russia straight into the arms of China," opined Trump."Ukraine has been utterly devastated, he continued, "Untold numbers of people have been killed. And we could very well end up in World War III."Trump wrapped up with a call to action for the American people. In his view, there is but one choice for the American people: "either the Deep State destroys America, or we destroy the Deep State."