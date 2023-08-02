Trump: 'Either the Deep State destroys America, or we destroy the Deep State'
The Post Millennial
Tue, 01 Aug 2023 00:01 UTC
After kicking off with a brief introduction establishing the piece's premise, the former president took us back to his run for office in 2016, discussing campaign promises including his vows to end mass illegal immigration, globalist trade deals, the sellout of the US to Communist China, and to "stand up to the permanent bureaucracy and the corporate media."
Former President Trump also promised to end the "neocon addiction to endless foreign wars." He notably is the first US President since Jimmy Carter to start no new wars.
It is for these reasons, Trump argues, that "an unelected cabal" of the US government's top ranks worked with Hillary Clinton, their comrades in the media, and others in order to hatch "the de-facto coup attempt known as the Russia Hoax."
"For nearly three years, they carried out a massive disinformation campaign and lawless persecution based on the monstrous lie that I was a traitor to my country," he explained.
Trump offered a mountain of evidence to support his accusation of this witch-hunt, first pointing to the $1 million offered for the fake "Steele Dossier" on Trump's supposed treason. Any doubts that the FBI had not made the massive monetary offer to British spy Christopher Steele were thrown to the wayside after FBI supervisory analyst Brian Auten confirmed during a legal testimony this event took place at an overseas October 2016 meeting.
The former president also observed that a former FBI lawyer has admitted to intentionally creating false evidence in order to justify spying on Trump before he had even entered office.
Trump argued that this "sickness was driven from the very top," as FBI Director James Comey had routinely badgered agents to enact further surveillance and warrants of Trump, repeatedly asking, "Where is the FISA, where is the FISA?" He also pointed out that the Durham Report revealed that Barack Obama and Joe Biden were aware of Clinton's plans to "vilify" him by pushing Russian scandals.
"They knew the truth, yet they put our country through hell."
Despite all the hurdles Trump says he, his family, staff, and many others around him faced, he maintained that "the real victims were the American People," as this "hoax" has worked to survey US democracy, threaten national security, and put American freedoms in peril.
"At a critical moment when we should have been reducing tensions with Russia, the Russia Hoax stoked mass hysteria that helped drive Russia straight into the arms of China," opined Trump. "Instead of having a better relationship with Russia as I worked to build, we now have a proxy war with Russia, fueled in part by the lingering fumes of Russiagate delirium."
"Ukraine has been utterly devastated, he continued, "Untold numbers of people have been killed. And we could very well end up in World War III."
In his concluding remarks, Trump stated that perhaps the "most dangerous" of all the damage that has come from the Russia hoax is the normalized "weaponization of law enforcement against the Left's political enemies."
Backing up his point about the American people suffering from this new sort of quasi-legal system, Trump said that radical leftists and their friends in the media "now cheer as Biden's DOJ demands the FBI investigate parents at school board meetings, deploys heavily armed teams to arrest pro-life activists, and pursues an all-out persecution of Joe Biden's leading opponent for the presidency."
Trump wrapped up with a call to action for the American people. In his view, there is but one choice for the American people: "either the Deep State destroys America, or we destroy the Deep State."
Comment: See also:
- Trump says Russiagate to blame for Ukraine conflict
- Documents reveal rush to target Trump's National Security pick, Michael Flynn, in Obama's waning days as president
- Censured Schiff raises over $8 million for Senate bid after being punished for Trump-Russia claims
- John Durham reveals FBI kept intel on Hillary Clinton's plan to 'link' Trump with 'Russia collusion' in 2016 from agents working the case
- Tucker Carlson pinpoints the exact moment that 'permanent Washington' decided to send Trump to prison
- Nancy Pelosi falls silent after claiming 'cold hard evidence' of Trump-Russia collusion
Reader Comments
Yes, he talks the talk and the title of this article is pure truth - but .... just like L.Ron Muskrat, DeSantis , and yes Kennedy.... he's Fake Opposition when it comes to his actions - I don't think any of these figureheads make a single decision of importance. The sickening Bill Gates for instance, his daddy was big buddies with one of the Rockefellers.... TIME TO WAKE THE HELL UP FOLKS.
I know Kamala Harris is bad
I know Gavin Newsom is Bad
I know CNN hates Trump
I know MSNBC hates Trump
I know CBS hates Trump
I know the Wall Street Journal hates Trump
I know Washington Post hates Trump
I know Twitter used to hate Trump
I know Google hates Trump
I know Facebook hates Trump
🤔 so who to vote for, third party that will lose for sure, or maybe vote for the orange man, you decide.
A politician says he despise the 'deep state'.
The people despise the politician.
The people accept the 'deep state'.
He's a 2 faced liar, there's pictures of him with his gestures that clearly shows his alliance, he's not to be trusted whist he masquerades around with false sincerity